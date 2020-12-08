Monarch boys suffer tight loss against Knights in non-league matchup

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys fell just short on Friday night after a 57-54 nonconference loss to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.
The three-point setback moved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 1-2 overall on the year heading into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference opener at Glenwood.
After leading by one at 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, D-S was outscored 18-5 in the second by Kuemper Catholic, which took a 28-16 lead into the halftime break.
The Monarchs battled back in the third, outscoring the Knights 20-11 to pull to within 39-36 going into the fourth.
D-S was able to tie the game down the stretch and actually had a couple of chances to take the lead, but came up short on the scoreboard.
On the night, D-S was 6-of-27 from three-point range and 18-of-56 overall from the field for 32.1 percent.
"In the second game in back-to-back nights, I thought we played better than we did against Storm Lake the previous night," commented Fink.
"However, we dug ourselves too big of a hole in the second quarter," he added.
"The coaching staff was proud of the guys for fighting back and getting the game tied. We had a couple of chances late, but we just couldn’t get the play or stop we needed down the stretch," noted Fink, whose club was 12-of-18 at the free throw line.
Braiden Heiden led the attack for D-S with a double-double effort of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Hunter Emery added 10 points and six boards.
Heiden drained four three-point shots with Emery knocking down two from long range.
Evan Turin also had 10 points, five boards and four assists. Carter Wessel chipped in with eight points and seven boards.
Matthew Weltz finished with three points and two boards, while Aiden Schuttinga had two points and six boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 14 times.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 58-46.
Jaxon Wessel led D-S with 18 points. Carson Seuntjens added nine points. Gavin Hipnar also had eight points for the Monarchs, which led 34-22 at halftime.
Michael Manuel also had seven points.
Lucas Segebart and Jakob Wigg each tossed in six points for the winning squad.
Freshmen results
The Kuemper Catholic freshmen defeated D-S, 73-48.
It was the season opener for the Monarchs, which trailed 34-22 at halftime.
Luke Wiebers scored 15 points to lead D-S.
Lance Arkfeld added 14 points. Jake Fink also had seven points and Easton Emery finished with five points.