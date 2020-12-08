Monarch boys suffer tight loss against Knights in non-league matchup

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys fell just short on Friday night after a 57-54 nonconference loss to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.

The three-point setback moved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 1-2 overall on the year heading into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference opener at Glenwood.

After leading by one at 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, D-S was outscored 18-5 in the second by Kuemper Catholic, which took a 28-16 lead into the halftime break.

The Monarchs battled back in the third, outscoring the Knights 20-11 to pull to within 39-36 going into the fourth.

D-S was able to tie the game down the stretch and actually had a couple of chances to take the lead, but came up short on the scoreboard.

On the night, D-S was 6-of-27 from three-point range and 18-of-56 overall from the field for 32.1 percent.

"In the second game in back-to-back nights, I thought we played better than we did against Storm Lake the previous night," commented Fink.