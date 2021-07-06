Monarch boys sweep Creston in Hawkeye 10 baseball

The D-S boys outhit Creston 13-1 in game two, as seven different Monarch batters hit safely with five of those having two-or-more hits.

D-S did all of the offensive damage in two innings, netting eight runs in the bottom of the second and two in the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

Heiden started on the mound for D-S and threw all five innings, as he gave up just one hit with six strikeouts and only one walk.

The one hit he allowed was a single by Creston’s No. 9 batter in the third or fourth inning, according to Wessel, whose team scored seven of its eight runs in the second inning with two outs.

Heiden also stood out at the plate, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and one run.

Nathan Gallup went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the second, while Brotherton was 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the same inning for the winners.

Bekkerus had two more hits in game two, as he went 2-for-3 with one run.