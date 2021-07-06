Monarch boys sweep Creston in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Denison-Schleswig got complete-game pitching efforts from Evan Turin and Braiden Heiden, as the Monarchs earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball doubleheader sweep of Creston on Thursday night at Denison.
D-S won game one by a 10-3 final, and followed that up with a 10-0, five-inning shutout of the Panthers in game two.
Winners of three in a row, four of five and seven of nine, the D-S boys improved to 13-5 in Hawkeye 10 play and 16-7 overall after Thursday’s sweep.
"Two big wins that keeps us in the hunt in the Hawkeye 10," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"I thought we hit the ball extremely well in both games by putting the ball in play and putting pressure on Creston’s defense. We also got solid pitching efforts from Turin and Heiden," he added.
"Defensively, we made the plays in both games and didn’t hurt ourselves with any costly errors," Wessel remarked.
Game one
Creston would open the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, but D-S came right back and took the lead for good with three runs in its initial at bat.
Up 3-1, D-S plated four runs in the bottom of the second to make it a 7-1 advantage.
After Creston scored its final run in the top of the third, the Monarchs tallied two runs in the lower half of the third to make it 9-3.
Travis Wessel’s D-S club then scored the game’s final run in the fifth.
Both teams had nine hits in the opener.
Carter Wessel paced the Monarch hitters by going 3-for-4 with one run batted in and two runs scored to go with two stolen bases.
Parker Bekkerus went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Jaxon Wessel also was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Braiden Heiden was 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run, while Trey Brotherton went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run as well.
Turin went the distance on the mound for D-S, as he gave up the three runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked three.
Creston stranded a total of 11 runners on the bases, while D-S left six men on.
Game two
The D-S boys outhit Creston 13-1 in game two, as seven different Monarch batters hit safely with five of those having two-or-more hits.
D-S did all of the offensive damage in two innings, netting eight runs in the bottom of the second and two in the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
Heiden started on the mound for D-S and threw all five innings, as he gave up just one hit with six strikeouts and only one walk.
The one hit he allowed was a single by Creston’s No. 9 batter in the third or fourth inning, according to Wessel, whose team scored seven of its eight runs in the second inning with two outs.
Heiden also stood out at the plate, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and one run.
Nathan Gallup went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the second, while Brotherton was 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the same inning for the winners.
Bekkerus had two more hits in game two, as he went 2-for-3 with one run.
Turin finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run, while Jaxson Hildebrand wound up 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs.