Monarch boys take Carroll down to the end in non-league loss

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys gave Class 3A, fifth-ranked Carroll all it could handle on Saturday before suffering a 56-53 nonconference loss to the Tigers at Denison.

It was the fourth straight loss for D-S, which fell to 6-11 overall on the season.

Saturday’s game was tight throughout.

The two teams were tied at 15-15 after one quarter with Carroll holding a slim 28-17 lead at halftime.

The Tigers then led 43-36 going into the fourth.

D-S would rally to take a 53-52 lead with 45 seconds remaining to play in the game.

Ahead 54-53, Carroll would get two free throws from Treyton Goins with 1.4 seconds left to seal the win for the visiting Tigers. D-S was 21-of-26 at the free throw line in the game, including 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter alone.

"We had a chance to win it at the end, but we just couldn’t make a couple of plays we needed down the stretch," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.