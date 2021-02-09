Monarch boys take Carroll down to the end in non-league loss

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys gave Class 3A, fifth-ranked Carroll all it could handle on Saturday before suffering a 56-53 nonconference loss to the Tigers at Denison.
It was the fourth straight loss for D-S, which fell to 6-11 overall on the season.
Saturday’s game was tight throughout.
The two teams were tied at 15-15 after one quarter with Carroll holding a slim 28-17 lead at halftime.
The Tigers then led 43-36 going into the fourth.
D-S would rally to take a 53-52 lead with 45 seconds remaining to play in the game.
Ahead 54-53, Carroll would get two free throws from Treyton Goins with 1.4 seconds left to seal the win for the visiting Tigers. D-S was 21-of-26 at the free throw line in the game, including 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter alone.
"We had a chance to win it at the end, but we just couldn’t make a couple of plays we needed down the stretch," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"I was proud of the way our guys competed," added the Monarch boss, whose club struggled from three-point range after missing all 10 of its attempts, while finishing 16-of-38 overall from the field
I think we can give ourselves a chance to compete with anyone who we may come across," Fink said.
Carson Seuntjens, who had a career-high 30 points the previous night in a loss at home to Atlantic, paced D-S on Saturday with 17 points to go with six rebounds.
Evan Turin contributed 11 points and five boards in the setback. Braiden Heiden had nine points.
Matthew Weltz added six pointsand two boards.
Carter Wessel had five points, two boards and two assists.
Aiden Schuttinga also had five points, two boards and two steals for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.
Goins would end up leading Carroll with 13 points. Nick Macke and Kelin Jones scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Tigers improved to 15-2 overall with the win.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 66-63.
Jaxon Wessel led D-S with 26 points.
Luke Wiebers added 12 points. Lucas Segebart had eight points. Gavin Hipnar and Lance Arkfeld each had seven points and Jake Fink had six points.