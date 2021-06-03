Monarch boys take two games from Glenwood in H-10

Travis Wessel’s Denison-Schleswig baseball team came away with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Glenwood on Tuesday night at Denison.
Game one featured ace pitchers Braiden Heiden of D-S and Jayme Fritts of Glenwood and neither disappointed, as the two hurlers combined for 20 strikeouts and allowed only six hits in a 1-0 victory for the Monarchs.
Game two was an offensive explosion with nine pitchers in all taking the hill, allowing 23 total hits in an 11-10 Monarch triumph in eight innings.
The sweep for D-S extended its win streak to three games and moved the Monarchs to 2-0 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-2 overall.
Game one
Heiden and Fritts both went the distance for their respective teams in the opener.
Heiden didn’t allow a run, while giving up just four hits and striking out 12 Ram batters and walking four for the win.
Fritts, meanwhile, tossed six innings, yielding the one run on only two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Both hits for D-S were in the second inning when the Monarchs scored the game’s only run.
Trey Brotherton singled and eventually scored on infield single by Devin Fink. Brotherton and Fink each finished 1-for-2 at the plate.
"I knew runs were going be hard to come by in game one with who was on the mound," D-S’s Wessel said.
"Heiden threw a great game. He struggled a bit with his curveball, but his fastball kept Glenwood off-balanced for the majority of the game," he added.
Game two
D-S collected 14 hits and Glenwood had nine in the nightcap, as the Monarchs rallied from an early 8-1 deficit en route to an 11-10 victory after plating the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Glenwood used an eight-run third to take an 8-1 lead. D-S, though, came back with two in its half of the third and five more in the fourth to tie the game at 8-8.
D-S then tallied two runs in the fifth for a 10-8 lead. Glenwood tied it with two runs in the top of the seventh.
The Monarchs then scored the winning run in the eighth.
Brotherton was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth. Caden Fletcher walked and then Emery was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Jaxon Wessel then delivered a ball down the right field line scoring Brotherton with the winning run.
Carter Wessel went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs for D-S. Heiden was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Nathan Gallup went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Brotherton finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Jaxon Wessel was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Parker Bekkerus went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Luke Wiebers was 1-for-3 in the win.
D-S had four pitchers take the mound.
Jaxon Wessel started and threw two and one-third, allowing three runs on four hits with five walks.
Brotherton tossed one-third of an inning, yielding five runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Bekkerus went four and one-third, allowing two runs on two hits with three Ks and four walks.
Fletcher threw the eighth inning for D-S and picked up the win after giving up one hit with one strikeout to his credit.
Glenwood used five different pitchers on hill in game two.
"It was nice to see break out offensively in game two with 14 hits. That was definitely needed," Wessel said.
"Both teams used a lot of pitchers, but I thought our guys who threw did a nice job. Bekkerus gave us four quality innings in middle relief and Fletcher did the job in the eighth," the Monarch boss added.
"We were able to get guys on in the eighth and Jaxon (Wessel) came through with the big hit for the win. It was a good team win," Wessel said.