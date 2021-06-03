Monarch boys take two games from Glenwood in H-10

Trey Brotherton singled and eventually scored on infield single by Devin Fink. Brotherton and Fink each finished 1-for-2 at the plate.

"I knew runs were going be hard to come by in game one with who was on the mound," D-S’s Wessel said.

"Heiden threw a great game. He struggled a bit with his curveball, but his fastball kept Glenwood off-balanced for the majority of the game," he added.

Game two

D-S collected 14 hits and Glenwood had nine in the nightcap, as the Monarchs rallied from an early 8-1 deficit en route to an 11-10 victory after plating the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Glenwood used an eight-run third to take an 8-1 lead. D-S, though, came back with two in its half of the third and five more in the fourth to tie the game at 8-8.

D-S then tallied two runs in the fifth for a 10-8 lead. Glenwood tied it with two runs in the top of the seventh.

The Monarchs then scored the winning run in the eighth.