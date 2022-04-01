Monarch boys tie for fourth at Woodbine meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys competed at the Rod Smith Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Woodbine.

The Monarchs tallied 38 points and tied for fourth in the final team standings with Woodbine in their first outdoor competition of the season.

Glenwood took home the team title with 151 points. West Monona was second to the Rams with 84 points.

“We had a long night, but the boys competed, as we had a lot of downtime to gear up and compete,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

The D-S boys were led individually by Leonardo Flores, who placed second in the 1,600-meter run in four minutes, 57.08 seconds.

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers, Jake Fink and Ethan Perrien ran second in 3:56.01.

“The distance medley team dropped their personal-record time,” Baughman said.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Brian Ibarra, Fink, Francisco Escalante and Dominik Garcia finished fifth in 1:13.49.

Ethan Perrien ran fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.02.

D-S also ran sixth in the sprint medley and 4x800 relays.

The sprint medley team of Brailyn Desy, Jacob Bruck, Cardenas and Wiebers turned in a time of 1:45.75, while the 4x800 foursome of Esteban Castellanos, Ismael Alfaro, Flores and Ricky Ledesma ran 9:28.51.

“We will continue to work on handoffs and cleaning up our starts and relays,” Baughman said.

Garret Plagge also took seventh in both the shot put (39 feet, 10 inches) and discus (108-8).

Castellanos added a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.10.

Desy had a pair of eighth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (12.09) and 200-meter dash (24:54).

Final Team Standings