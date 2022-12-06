 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch boys top Falcons in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 2,712-2,449 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

It was the season opener for the D-S, the defending state champions in Class 2A.

Lucas Segebart paced the Monarchs with a 421 series after tossing games of 190 and 231, respectively.

Jake Fink tossed games of 195 and 198 for a 393 series. Christian Schmadeke added a 390 series with games of 209 and 181.

He was followed by Wyatt Randeris (162-176—338), Derek Scheuring (170-127—297) and Bradyn Schillerberg (104-138—242).

The D-S boys had a 1,839 total in baker bowling. O-A/BC-IG’s total was 1,534.

The D-S junior varsity boys came away with a 2,312-1,915 victory.

Josh Holm led the Monarchs with a 406 series (215-191).

He was followed by Ethan Totten (189-176—365), Blaine Brodsky (158-141—299), Gavin Schmadeke (142-156—298), Haiden Fineran (143-136—279) and Hunter Pieper (119-124—243).

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

