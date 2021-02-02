Monarch boys trim Harlan to sweep regular season series

"We got out to a really good start, controlled the glass, was patient on offense and built up a 13-point lead in the second half. But then Harlan went on a 28-5 run at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"We took Harlan’s best shot and rallied from eight down to come back and beat them in the final minute. I was just really proud of our guys for learning how to perservere and battle to the very end to knock off Harlan twice in the same year," he added.

"But the biggest takeaway was our guys giving everything they had, as multiple guys contributed and got after it for 32 minutes," noted Fink, whose team was 8-of-23 from three-point range and 21-of-55 overall from the field for 38.2 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line only three times and made all three.

Eight different players scored for D-S.

Hunter Emery led the attack for D-S, as he was 5-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range for 14 points to go with four rebounds.