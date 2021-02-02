Monarch boys trim Harlan to sweep regular season series

Denison-Schleswig thwarted a last-second drive to the basket by Harlan’s Aiden Hall, as the Monarch boys hung on for a thrilling 53-52 victory over the Cyclones in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Thursday night at Denison.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for D-S, which improved to 3-4 in H-10 play and 5-7 overall after sweeping the regular season series with Harlan, following up a 60-57 triumph back on December 11, 2020, at Harlan.
Harlan, on the other hand, lost for the fifth straight contest and fell to 5-3 in the conference and 5-8 overall.
Up by only one at 12-11 after one quarter, D-S led 24-18 at halftime.
Harlan then went scoreless for almost five minutes to start the third quarter, as D-S led 30-18 with 3:10 remaining and 36-28 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The two teams were tied at 38-38 with 5:45 left in the fourth.
Harlan then went on an 8-0 run and led 46-38 with 3:50 remaining, but the Monarchs then followed with a 13-3 run that put the hosts up 51-49 with 1:37 left.
Harlan went back up 52-51 with 1:01 remaining, but a D-S basket by Braiden Heiden seconds later put the Monarchs up 53-52, setting up the Cyclones’ last chance for the win after a timeout with 9.6 seconds left.
"We got out to a really good start, controlled the glass, was patient on offense and built up a 13-point lead in the second half. But then Harlan went on a 28-5 run at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"We took Harlan’s best shot and rallied from eight down to come back and beat them in the final minute. I was just really proud of our guys for learning how to perservere and battle to the very end to knock off Harlan twice in the same year," he added.
"But the biggest takeaway was our guys giving everything they had, as multiple guys contributed and got after it for 32 minutes," noted Fink, whose team was 8-of-23 from three-point range and 21-of-55 overall from the field for 38.2 percent.
The Monarchs went to the free throw line only three times and made all three.
Eight different players scored for D-S.
Hunter Emery led the attack for D-S, as he was 5-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range for 14 points to go with four rebounds.
Heiden added 10 points, four boards and four steals.
Evan Turin had a big game for the Monarchs with eight points, 10 boards and five assists.
Carter Wessel netted seven points with three boards and two assists.
Aiden Schuttinga had five points, three boards and two assists. Matthew Weltz contributed four points and six boards.
Carson Seuntjens had three points, while Jaxon Wessel finished with two points and two boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only 10 times in the win.