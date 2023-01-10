Monarch clips pull out win at Creston

Denison-Schleswig landed five boys in double figures on Friday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 71-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory at Creston.

The win improved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 5-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 6-2 overall going into this Friday’s nonconference matchup with Boone at Denison.

Creston got off to a 19-15 lead after one quarter, but D-S outscored the Panthers 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 30-23 lead at halftime.

A 25-14 scoring advantage for D-S in the third quarter opened up a 55-37 lead for the Monarchs going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-9 from three-point range and 26-of-50 overall from the floor for 52 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line 27 times and converted 16 foul shots.

Luke Wiebers paced the balanced attack for D-S with a double-double effort of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with six steals and five assists.

Carson Seuntjens added 15 points and three assists. Lance Arkfeld also had 15 points and three boards.

Jake Fink finished with 10 points, three boards, two assists and one steal, while Gavin Hipnar had 10 points, seven boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Jaxon Wessel also contributed three points, three assists and two boards for the Monarchs, which outrebounded the Panthers by a 35-24 margin.

“A long road trip. Trying to get back into a routine at school. Coming off a loss and playing a team that had been playing well all was thrown at us,” commented Fink.

“After the first eight minutes, I thought our guys did a great job of playing team basketball and getting after Creston for the final 24 minutes on the road in a conference game,” he added.

“I was really proud of how our guys responded after the loss to Kuemper last Tuesday night.”

“We went deeper in the bench and I felt like the guys were fresher and got better minutes out of everyone all the way around,” remarked Fink, whose team turned the ball over 20 times in the victory.

Creston, on the other hand, was guilty of 25 violations.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 47-42.

Nash Langenfeld led D-S with 13 points and was one of three Monarch players in double figures.

Gage Head added 11 points with Kole Towne netted 10 points.

Easton Emery tallied six points. Cody Schulte had five points, while Anthony Arambula and Benny Matthews each had one point.

D-S led 27-15 at halftime.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen boys earned a 37-25 win at

Creston.

Camdyn Nemitz led D-S with 16 points.

Blaine Grady added eight points. Sawyer Sonnichsen and Linkin Beeck each had four points.

Santiago Lopez finished with three points, while Roman Bygness had two points for the Monarchs, which led 13-11 at halftime and 24-20 after three quarters.