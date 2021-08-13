Monarch cross country teams anxious to start season

A total of seven returning letterwinners will bolster the Denison-Schleswig boys’ and girls’ cross country teams in 2021 under the direction of sixth-year head coach Nick Bradley.
Bradley will be joined by second-year assistant coach Nate Pardun and fourth-year middle school coach Amy Ettleman.
"As a coaching staff, we’re extremely excited to get the 2021 cross country season underway," commented Bradley.
"This will be a great year for the boys. The knowledge they gained from last year will definitely help us start the season off on the right foot," he added.
"I know we have several boys that have been training throughout the summer, because they have aspirations of making the state meet at the end of October," remarked Bradley, who has a total of 15 boys out.
Returning lettermen are senior Esteban Castellanos and juniors Leo Flores, Brian Ibarra and Ethan Perrien.
Filling out the roster for the boys are seniors Jason Castillo, Ricky Ledesma and James Garcia; junior Kaiden Krajicek; sophomore Tanner Gotto; and freshmen Yohannes Birhane and Ethan Olsen.
Returning letterwinners for the girls are seniors Elizabeth Cary and Jazmine Iglesias and junior Claire Miller.
Filling out the roster for the Monarch girls are seniors Jocelyn Ramos and Juliana Barajas; junior Lauren Bowker; sophomore Abby Gutierez; and freshmen Emily Bahnsen and Lola Mendlik.
"We bring back five varsity girls from last year and a solid eighth-grade class that will be freshmen," Bradley said.
Bradley stated that he just has kids who love to run and compete.
"They all come to practice looking to get better," Bradley said.
"So much of running is a mental game. The kids have to tell themselves every day that they can go out and run a fast four to seven miles and do it again the next day."
"Hard training for three months will benefit us when it comes to the state-qualifying meet," Bradley said.
2021 Composite Schedule
August
31 - Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan, 4:30 p.m.
September
4 - Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Counci Bluffs at Iowa Western Community College, 9 a.m.; 11 - Greene County Invitational at Jefferson, 5 p.m.; 14 - Storm Lake Invitational, 5 p.m.; 23 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.; 25 - Harlan Invitational, 9 a.m.; 28 - Denison-Schleswig Invitational at Denison, 5 p.m.
October
7 - Atlantic Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 14 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Glenwood, 4 p.m.; 21 - State-Qualifying Meet, TBA; 31 - State Meet at Fort Dodge, TBA.