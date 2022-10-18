Monarch cross country teams compete at Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran fourth and boys eighth in their respective divisions at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday at Harlan.
The D-S girls rang up 123 points for fourth in the final team standings behind champion Glenwood (57), second-place Harlan (60) and third-place Atlantic (61).
On the boys’ side, D-S tallied 174 points for eighth in the final team standings.
Glenwood also took home the boys’ team championship with 38 points. Lewis Central was runnerup to the Rams with 75 points.
“The Hawkeye 10 cross country meet is an extremely tough meet. Our kids did great and ran the best they could,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
“The girls did a great job of packing up today and pushing each other throughout the race,” he added.
“We had a few of our starting boys out, but we had some great kids step up and fill in at the varsity level for this tough meet,” Bradley remarked.
Girls’ results
Leading the D-S girls on Thursday was sophomore Lola Mendlik, who placed ninth overall out of 72 runners in a time of 20 minutes, 25.35 seconds.
Taking home the H-10 individual title was sophomore Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan in 18:46.41.
Charlotte Schrum ran 20th for D-S in 21:22.95.
Alexa Tremblay turned in a time of 21:41.67 for 25th.
She was followed by Claire Miller (36th, 22:53.17), Ana Vazquez (40th, 23:22.52); Emily Bahnsen (47th, 24:19.79) and Lauren Bowker (50th, 24:43.56).
Boys’ results
Sophomore Richard Gonzalez paced the D-S boys on Thursday, placing ninth overall out of 72 athletes in 16:59.47.
Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn won the individual championship in 15:40.65.
Ethan Perrien ran 25th for D-S in 18:08.09.
Ivan Ledesma finished 38th in 18:45.83. Ethan Olsen ran 42nd in 18:54.45.
Olsen was followed by Chris Campos (61st, 20:13.35), Juan Diaz (64th, 20:28.16) and Carlos Zamago (67th, 20:50.39).
Other D-S results:
Junior Varsity Girls
19. Abby Gutierrez, 24:56.97; 22. Jazmine Iglesias, 25:15.23; 23. Adrianna Lupina, 25:25.07; 27. Andrea Flores, 25:55.64; 29. Christell Salazar, 26:17.04; 34. Ashley Perez, 27:37.71. Team: 115 points, 5th place
Junior Varsity Boys
44. Brody Skarin, 21:39.16
Middle School Girls
11. Ali Ullrich, 13:40.71; 28. Jenna Meadows, 14:34.35
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Glenwood 57; 2. Harlan 60; 3. Atlantic 61; 4. Denison-Schleswig 123; 5. Clarinda 132; 6. Lewis Central 155; 7. Kuemper Catholic 180; 8. Creston 200; 9. Shenandoah 260; 10. Red Oak 296
Varsity Boys
1. Glenwood 38; 2. Lewis Central 75; 3. C.B. St. Albert 88; 4. Kuemper Catholic 118; 5. Atlantic 131; 6. Clarinda 136; 7. Harlan 163; 8. Denison-Schleswig 174; 9. Shenandoah 256; 10. Creston 266
Junior Varsity Girls
1. Glenwood 24; 2. Harlan 42; 3. Atlantic 98; 4. Lewis Central 106; 5. Denison-Schleswig 115; 6. Kuemper Catholic 157
Junior Varsity Boys
1. Glenwood 18; 2. Atlantic 53; 3. Lewis Central 75; 4. Harlan 109; 5. Clarinda 138; 6. Kuemper Catholic 159