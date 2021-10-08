Monarch cross country teams compete at IKM-Manning Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective divisions at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the M&M Golf Course.

The meet was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was moved to Monday because of rain.

The D-S boys netted 28 team points for second behind champion IKM-Manning, which took first place with 27 points.

Logan-Magnolia was third in the final team standings with 81 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S garnered 74 points for third behind champion Logan-Magnolia (16) and runnerup IKM-Manning (45).

Boys’ results

Leo Flores pace the D-S boys on Monday, placing second overall out of 31 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 10.34 seconds.

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan claimed the individual title in 17:44.69.

D-S had four other runners among the top 10 finishers.