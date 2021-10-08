Monarch cross country teams compete at IKM-Manning Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective divisions at the IKM-Manning Cross Country Invitational on Monday at the M&M Golf Course.
The meet was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was moved to Monday because of rain.
The D-S boys netted 28 team points for second behind champion IKM-Manning, which took first place with 27 points.
Logan-Magnolia was third in the final team standings with 81 points.
On the girls’ side, D-S garnered 74 points for third behind champion Logan-Magnolia (16) and runnerup IKM-Manning (45).
Boys’ results
Leo Flores pace the D-S boys on Monday, placing second overall out of 31 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 10.34 seconds.
Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan claimed the individual title in 17:44.69.
D-S had four other runners among the top 10 finishers.
Ricky Ledesma and Ethan Perrien ran fourth and fifth, respectively, in times of 18:28.65 and 19:11.89.
Meanwhile, Yohannes Brihane and Ethan Olsen finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in 19:53.35 and 19:54.93.
Esteban Castellanos ran 17th in 21:16.46. Kaiden Krajicek finished 18th in 21:26.19.
Brian Ibarra ran 20th in 21:37.84. James Garcia took 21st in 21:41.25 and Jason Castillo wound up 27th in 24:04.92.
Girls’ results
Lola Mendlik led the D-S girls on Monday by placing fourth overall out of 25 athletes in 21:51.76.
Logan-Magnolia had the top three individuals with Madison Sporrer (20:00.46), Courtney Sporrer (21:16.15) and Mya Moss (21:39.89).
Emily Bahnsen ran ninth overall for D-S in 23:50.50.
Claire Miller took home 16th in a clocking of 24:43.06.
She was followed by Lauren Bowker (18th, 25:18.84), Juliana Barajas (19th, 25:37.03), Abby Gutierrez (20th, 26:29.81) and Jazmine Iglesias (23rd, 29:11.15).
Final Team Standings