Monarch cross country teams compete at Mapleton

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran second and boys fourth in their respective divisions at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Mapleton.

The D-S girls tallied 65 team points for second behind champion MOC-Floyd Valley’s first-place total of 45 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 102 points for fourth in the final team standings.

MOC-Floyd Valley also won the boys’ team title with 53 points.

Woodbine was a close second with 56 points, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton took third with 102 points as well.

“We saw some great season personal records at the Mapleton course,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“A fast course always brings quick changes throughout a race and our kids did a nice job of adjusting,” he added.

Girls’ results

The D-S girls were led by sophomore Lola Mendlik, who finished second overall out of 77 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 44.25 seconds.

Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz won the individual title in 19:34.34.

Charlotte Schrum finished 10th for D-S in 21:15.44. Ana Vazquez ran 16th in 21:55.51.

She was followed by Alexa Tremblay (22nd, 22:18.67), Claire Miller (24th, 22:37.55), Emily Bahnsen (30th, 23:26.03) and Nadia Medina (42nd, 24:28.91).

Boys’ results

The D-S boys on Thursday had two athletes finish in the top 10 and three among the top 15.

Leading the Monarchs was Richard Gonzalez, who placed fourth overall out of 80 competitors in 17:02.30.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won the individual title in 16:09.10.

Leo Flores ran 10th overall in 17:17.20. Ethan Perrien also took home 15th in 17:42.00.

Ethan Olsen finished 33rd in 18:46.90, while Chris Campos ran 55th in 20:27.70.

Other D-S results from Thursday are below.

Junior Varsity Girls

7. Lauren Bowker, 24:04; 21. Jazmine Iglesias, 26:04; 22. Abby Gutierrez, 26:07; 28. Andrea Flores, 26:32; 31. Christell Salazar, 27:13; 36. Adrianna Lupian, 27:45; 44. Ashley Perez, 29:15; 53. Jessica Cabrera, 37:23. Team: 3rd place, 71 points

Junior Varsity Boys

1. Ivan Ledesma, 18:03.10; 8. Alberto Zamago, 19:29.80; 22. Carlos Zamago, 24:43.30; 26. Juan Diaz, 20:58.00; 36. Brody Skarin, 22:07.20; 41. Adrian Velasquez, 22:56.60. Team: 3rd place, 67 points

Middle School Girls

3. Ali Ullrich, 16:04; 8. Jenna Meadows, 17:33

Middle School Boys

8. Giovanny Gomez, 14:45; 9. Raul Salas, 14:49; 10. Anthony Valtierra, 14:55; 15. Enrique Santos, 15:23; 22. Edward Ibarra, 16:02; 51. Luis Herrera, 19:12

Final Team Standings

Varsity Girls

1. MOC-Floyd Valley 15; 2. Denison-Schleswig 65; 3. Woodbury Central/K-P 137; 4. Lawton-Bronson 141; 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 142; 6. Ridge View 144; 7. South Central Calhoun 145; 8. Hinton 153; 9. MV/A-O/CO-U 193; 10. Westwood Sloan 260

Varsity Boys