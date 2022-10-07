Monarch cross country teams compete at SCC event

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective divisions at the South Central Calhoun Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

The competition took place at the Lake City Country Club.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 88 points for second behind champion Ogden’s first-place total of 63 points.

The D-S girls tallied 92 points for third place in the final team standings behind champion Alta/Aurelia (80) and Pocahontas Area (90).

“This meet was a late addition for us due to a rainout in early September. We saw several schools we have not run against this year, which presented some new challenges,” commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

“Both the girls and boys had opportunities to compete with some different ranked runners that they haven’t seen yet this season,” Pardun added.

Boys’ results

The D-S boys on Tuesday were led by Leo Flores, who ran fourth overall out of 84 athletes in 17 minutes, 57.32 seconds.

Winning the individual title on Tuesday was Ogden junior Carson Van Sickle in 17:25.78.

Ethan Perrien ran 10th for the Monarchs in 18:26.56.

He was followed by Ivan Ledesma (21st, 19:24.36), Ethan Olsen (24th, 19:28.54), Brian Ibarra (29th, 19:42.26) and Alberto Zamago (33rd, 20:02.74).

Girls’ results

Sophomore Lola Mendlik paced the D-S varsity girls at Lake City by placing third overall out of 75 runners in 20:07.83.

The top two runners were Alta/Aurelia’s Nora Peterson (18:52.40) and Manson-Northwest Webster’s Alyssa Richman (19:38.88).

Charlotte Schrum ran 22nd for D-S in 22::57.98.

Alexa Tremblay took home 23rd in 23:13.05, while Ana Vazquez was 24th in 23:27.52.

Claire Miller turned in a time of 24:05.30 for 28th place. Lauren Bowker ran 34th in 24:46.95. Emily Bahnsen also took home 36th in 24:55.68.

Other D-S results from Tuesday’s meet at Lake City are below.

Junior Varsity Boys

6. Chris Campos, 21:23.59; 9. Carlos Zamago, 21:41.04; 10. Juan Diaz, 21:412.57; 16. Brody Skarin, 22:39.93; 25. Adrian Velazquez, 23:46.19

Junior Varsity Girls

1. Jazmine Iglesias, 26:32.42; 3. Adrianna Lupina, 27:10.58; 5. Christell Salazar, 28:00.23; 8. Ashley Perez, 30:12.82; 14. Jessica Cabrera, 38:54.54. Team: 1st place, 15 points

Final Team Standings

Varsity Boys

1. Ogden 63; 2. Denison-Schleswig 88; 3. East Sac County 94; 4. Sioux Central/Sioux Rapids 136; 5. Greene County 142; 6. Southeast Valley 162; 7. Manson-Northwest Webster 174; 8. Ridge View 194; 9. South Central Calhoun 213; 10. Alta/Aurelia 215; 11. Woodward Academy 224; 12. Odebolt/Arthur/BC-IG 319; 13. Newell-Fonda 347

Varsity Girls