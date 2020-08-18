Monarch cross country teams return 11 veterans in all

The 2020 cross country season for Denison-Schleswig will feature two different storylines.
The D-S boys are looking to rebuild, while the Monarch girls return their entire varsity roster from a year ago.
Both squads will be under the direction of fifth-year head coach Nick Bradley, who will be assisted by first-year coach Nate Pardun.
Both rosters go 19 athletes deep.
The boys will be young, as 12 of the 19 athletes out are either freshmen or sophomores with six in each grade.
On the other hand, the 19-member roster for the girls has 10 upperclassmen, including seven in a heavy-loaded junior class.
"As a coaching staff, we’re extremely excited to get the cross country season underway. Covid-19 has had a major impact on academics and athletes worldwide. As a team, we are grateful for the opportunity to come back together and partake in the activities we love," commented Bradley.
"For the boys, we lost a lot of senior power, so we will be looking to regroup this year. However, we have some underclassmen that were on varsity last year and will need to step up and lead the boys during practices and meets," he added.
The boys return three letterwinners in juniors Cole Carlson and Jason Castillo and sophomore Leo Flores.
Three seniors are out in Reed Bowker, Kevin Lopez and Hugo Ordonez.
Filling out the roster are juniors Esteban Castellanos and Ricky Ledesma; sophomores Alex Garcia, Brian Ibarra, Kaiden Krajicek, Sebastion Lora and Ethan Perrien.
This year’s freshmen are Bradyn Curnyn, Anthony Duenas, Tanner Gotto, Jesus Hernandez, Chris Ochoa and Brayden Schillerberg.
The D-S girls will have a wealth of experience, as a total of eight letterwinners return for Bradley.
Topping that list is sophomore Claire Miller, who qualified for the state meet in Class 3A a year go in her first year of high school competition.
Miller’s state meet was cut short just two miles into the 3A race, though, as a twisted ankle kept her from being able to finish.
"Miller will be looking to make state for the second straight year. She knows that she will have to put in this entire season in order to make that dream a reality," Bradley said.
"Knowing Miller, she will do what it takes to make sure she gives herself another opportunity to run at the state meet at Fort Dodge," the Monarch boss remarked.
Other returning veterans for the girls are senior Isabella Araujo; juniors Juliana Barajas, Elizabeth Cary, Tania Cortez, Olivia Gunderson and Ana Lara; and sophomore Lauren Bowker.
Filling out the roster for the girls are Jamie Ibarra and Evelyn Lopez; juniors Kaily Cano and Alison Fink; sophomores Jazmine Iglesias and Olivia Meyer; and freshmen Zahyra Flores, Abigail Gutierrez, Harmony Holt, Adilene Lopez and Alicia Lopez.
"One of the main strengths for both teams is our attitude. We have kids who love to run and compete. They come to practice each day looking to get better," Bradley said.
"One of our weaknesses will be that they were unable to run as a group this past offseason. This could play a factor in our conditioning early on."
"However, I’m confident that our runners will do what it takes to make that time up and be competitive in each and every race," Bradley said.
2020 Schedule
September
1 - Logan-Magnolia Invitational; 5 - C.B. Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Iowa Western Community College; 10 - Greene County Invitational at Jefferson; 15 - Storm Lake Invitational; 19 - Kuemper Catholic Invitational at Swan Lake; 24 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton; 26 - Harlan Invitational; 29 - Denison-Schleswig Invitational at Denison
October
8 - Atlantic Invitational; 15 - Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Denison; 22 - State Qualifying Meet, TBA.