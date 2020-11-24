Monarch expect to succeed despite graduation hit

The Denison-Schleswig boys have come within an eyelash of playing in two consecutive Class 3A state basketball tournaments.
D-S lost 51-48 to Winterset in a substate final in 2019 and then lost a tough 50-48 substate final decision to Harlan last March.
Both defeats took place at Atlantic High School.
With the 2020-21 season right around the corner, D-S will have to find a way to replace a senior-laden group of eight from a year ago, including Hawkeye 10 Conference first-team selections Charlie Wiebers and Goanar Biliew and honorable mention pick Damien Magnuson.
The 2020-21 Monarchs will be under the direction of eighth-year head coach Derek Fink, who owns a seven-year record of 82-75.
"We will have guys who can play multiple positions. They have the ability to shoot the ball. We also have quickness and length for our size," commented Fink, whose team a year ago finished fourth in the Hawkeye 10 at 7-3, while finishing with an overall record of 15-9 after 24 games.
The Monarchs took fourth in the league behind Lewis Central (10-0), Harlan (9-1) and Glenwood (8-2).
"I’m excited for the opportunity for some players who played behind a really good senior class to get their chance to show their skills and talents," Fink said.
"Although we lack experience, we don’t lack the confidence in our ability to play basketball at a high level," noted the Monarch boss, who will joined on the bench by fifth-year assistant coach Ricky Torres.
D-S returns five lettermen from a year ago, but only one full-time starter in 6-3 senior forward Evan Turin, who averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Other returning veterans are 6-3 senior forward Braiden Heiden, 6-2 senior guard/forward Carter Wessel, 5-10 junior guard Aiden Schuttinga, 6-2 junior guard/foward Hunter Emery and 5-10 junior guard Matthew Weltz.
Heiden averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 boards per game last winter.
Wessel averaged 1.5 points, while Schuttinga, Emery and Weltz saw very limited playing time at the varsity level a year ago.
Filling out the varsity roster for D-S are 5-9 senior guard Caden Fletcher, 6-2 senior forward Bangech Biliew, 6-1 senior guard/forward Reed Bowker, 6-1 senior forward Jesus Bautista/Bral and 6-0 junior forward Brady Boell.
"We will have to develop experience and depth, as well as finding a way to defend without a shot blocker in the lineup," Fink said.
Goanar Biliew was among the Class 3A leaders a year ago with 71 shot blocks.
"We’ll also have to define and develop roles on who is going to be our go-to guy on the offensive end," Fink stated.
Fink said that it’s going to be another competitive year in the Hawkeye 10.
"Lewis Central went undefeated in the league a year ago. Although they lost some players, they still have a very good program with really good players to fill those roles," Fink said.
"Harlan brings back a number of players from a state-qualifying team a year ago. Glenwood brings back probably the best player in our league with the Blum (Ryan) kid and has a strong team year-in and year-out."
"Creston, if healthy, probably has the best lineup in our league returning. St. Albert has a really good senior class, so I look for to be a real competitive league with any team capable of winning games each night," Fink said.
"The teams that are able to be the most consistent night-in and night-out will battle for the league title," the Monarch boss remarked.
Denison-Schleswig Boys Basketball
2020-21 Junior Varsity/Varsity Schedule
December
1 - vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U, JV/V, 5 p.m.
3 - at Storm Lake, JV/V, 4:45 p.m.
4 - at Kuemper Catholic, JV/V, 6 p.m.
8 - at Glenwood, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
11 - at Harlan, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
18 - at Clarinda, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
22 - vs. Red Oak, JV/V, 5:45 p.m.
January
2 - vs. Odebolt/Arthur/BC-IG, JV/V, 1 p.m.
5 - vs. Kuemper Catholic, jV/V, 6 p.m.
8 - at Creston, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
14 - vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
19 - at Lewis Central, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
22 - at C.B. St. Albert, JV/V, 4:30 p.m.
26 - vs. Harlan, V, 7:30 p.m.
29 - vs. Shenandoah, V, 7:30 p.m.
30 - vs. Omaha Roncalli, JV/V, 4 p.m.
February
2 - at Spencer, V, 7:30 p.m.
5 - vs. Atlantic, JV/V, 5:45 p.m.
6 - vs. Carroll High, V, 7:30 p.m.
8 - at Spencer, JV, 4:30 p.m.
12 - vs. Glenwood, JV/V, 5:45 p.m.
16 - at Atlantic, JV/V, 6 p.m.