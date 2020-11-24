Monarch expect to succeed despite graduation hit

"We will have to develop experience and depth, as well as finding a way to defend without a shot blocker in the lineup," Fink said.

Goanar Biliew was among the Class 3A leaders a year ago with 71 shot blocks.

"We’ll also have to define and develop roles on who is going to be our go-to guy on the offensive end," Fink stated.

Fink said that it’s going to be another competitive year in the Hawkeye 10.

"Lewis Central went undefeated in the league a year ago. Although they lost some players, they still have a very good program with really good players to fill those roles," Fink said.

"Harlan brings back a number of players from a state-qualifying team a year ago. Glenwood brings back probably the best player in our league with the Blum (Ryan) kid and has a strong team year-in and year-out."

"Creston, if healthy, probably has the best lineup in our league returning. St. Albert has a really good senior class, so I look for to be a real competitive league with any team capable of winning games each night," Fink said.