Monarch Football Playoff Preview vs. Carroll Oct. 16

I really think we’ve improved from our first meeting with Carroll and I know they’ve improved, too, so we’re expecting for it to be a competitive matchup.

I think both teams are going into the game healthy and that’s pretty a big deal regarding the season we’ve had to go through.

The Johnston kid in the backfield is a good runner for them, but after making the switch to Jones at quarterback, they’ve become a much more fluent team offensively.

Defensively, Carroll has been stout all season. They run a three-man front for the most part and look to not get beat deep.

For us defensively, we will have to defend the run better and make them more one-dimensional.

Offensively for us, we have to be able to establish the run game, control the clock and sustain drives to limit Carroll’s possessions.

With having Hildebrand and Araujo both back in the lineup now, I’m hoping we’ll be able to run the ball and control the clock.