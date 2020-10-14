Monarch Football Playoff Preview vs. Carroll Oct. 16

Monarch Football Playoff Preview vs. Carroll
What: Class 3A Playoff First Round
When: Friday, Oct. 16
Where: Carroll Athletic Field
Time: 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig
Head Coach: Chad Van Kley, 11th year (30-66)
Nickname: Monarchs
District: Class 3A, District 9 (1-3, fifth place)
Overall Record: 1-5
Playoff Appearances: Denison-Schleswig: 8 (1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2009, 2020); Denison: 4 (1975, 1989, 1990, 1993); Schleswig: 4 (1984-1st A, 1986, 1987-2nd A; 1988-1st A)
Overall Playoff Record: Denison-Schleswig 5-7; Denison 1-4; Schleswig 12-2
Points Per Game: 7.0 (42)
Points Allowed Per Game: 29.0 (174)
Total Offense: 1,057 yards, 176.2 p/g (583 rush, 97.2 p/g; 474 passing, 79.0 p/g)
Rushing Touchdowns: 4
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Leading Rushers: Jaxson Hildebrand, 76-309, 1 TD; Leo Araujo, 60-212, 1 TD
Leading Passer: Carter Wessel, 52-110, 468 yards, 1 TD, 7 interceptions
Leading Receivers: Evan Turin, 11-107, 1 TD; Matthew Weltz 11-79; Jaden Gonzalez 10-78; Aiden Schuttinga 5-52; Carson Seuntjens 5-49
Tackle Leaders: Nathan Gallup, 54.5; Austin Wessel, 29; Hildebrand 24
Carroll High
Head Coach: Dennis McCartan
Nickname: Tigers
District: Class 3A, District 9 (2-3, fourth place)
Overall Record: 3-4
Playoff Appearances: 18 (1993, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020)
Overall Playoff Record: 12-17
Points Per Game: 16.9 (118)
Points Allowed Per Game: 23.9 (167)
Total Offense: 1,163 yards, 166.1 p/g (502, 71.7 p/g; 661 passing, 94.4 p/g)
Leading Rushers: Ryan Johnston, 81-337, 4 TDs; Kellin Jones, 58-56, 4 TDs
Leading Passer: Jones, 43-86, 587 yards, 4 TDs, 4 interceptions
Leading Receivers: Colby Christensen 17-169; Tory Feldman 10-186, 1 TD; Cade Schable 10-169, 1 TD
Tackle Leaders: Ty Nissen 40.5; Slade Sibenaller 40.5; Abraham Dirkx, 36.5
Schedules:
Denison-Schleswig
August 28 – at C.B.A.L., L 28-21
Sept. 4 – at Spencer, L 35-7
Sept. 11 – vs. Carroll High, L 42-7
Sept. 18 – at Harlan, L 35-0
Sept. 25 – vs. Creston/O-M, W 7-0
Oct. 9 – vs. Glenwood, L 34-0
Carroll High
August 28 – vs. Bondurant-Farrar, W 7-0
Sept. 4 – vs. Webster City, L 55-0
Sept. 11 – at Denison-Schleswig, W 42-7
Sept. 18 – vs. Lewis Central, L 35-13
Sept. 25 – vs. Harlan, L 28-14
Oct. 2 – at Glenwood, L 28-21
Oct. 9 – vs. Creston/O-M, W 21-14
The Game:
Denison-Schleswig will make its first postseason appearance since 2009 when the Monarchs travel to Carroll on Friday night for a Class 3A first-round matchup with the Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest at the Carroll Athletic Field.
D-S and Carroll are both members of District 9 and met back on September 11 at Denison with the Tigers picking up a 42-7 victory over the Monarchs.
That game, though, was tied 7-7 at halftime before Carroll outscored D-S 35-0 in the second half to pull away for the lopsided triumph.
Carroll senior running back Ryan Johnston rushed the ball 18 times for 180 yards and scored three of his four touchdowns on the season against the Monarchs that night.
Carroll gained 274 total yards against D-S, including 222 yards rushing. The Monarchs, meanwhile, finished with 141 total yards, including 95 rushing against the Tigers.
The lone D-S touchdown against Carroll was scored by Trey Brotherton, who scooped up a bobbled pitch and returned it 65 yards for paydirt in the second quarter.
Friday’s winner between D-S and Carroll will take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a postseason second-round game on Friday, Oct. 23, at Sergeant Bluff.
SB-L (6-1) received a first-round bye.
The last postseason victory for D-S was a 14-9 triumph over Glenwood in a 3A Substate matchup on Oct. 28, 2009, at Glenwood.
Carroll, meanwhile, last won a postseason game in 2016 with a 34-14 first-round victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Comments from Van Kley:
I really think we’ve improved from our first meeting with Carroll and I know they’ve improved, too, so we’re expecting for it to be a competitive matchup.
I think both teams are going into the game healthy and that’s pretty a big deal regarding the season we’ve had to go through.
The Johnston kid in the backfield is a good runner for them, but after making the switch to Jones at quarterback, they’ve become a much more fluent team offensively.
Defensively, Carroll has been stout all season. They run a three-man front for the most part and look to not get beat deep.
For us defensively, we will have to defend the run better and make them more one-dimensional.
Offensively for us, we have to be able to establish the run game, control the clock and sustain drives to limit Carroll’s possessions.
With having Hildebrand and Araujo both back in the lineup now, I’m hoping we’ll be able to run the ball and control the clock.
We can’t give up any special teams touchdowns, have punts blocked or turn the ball over on back-to-back drives. We just can’t give them a short field to work with. And, we can’t fall behind early or get down two or three scores, because then that just throws your game plan out the window.
We’re excited for the challenge, though. I think the kids are excited to take the field for at least one more time and get that opportunity to play the game they love. I hope they take advantage of it.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #20 Jaden Gonzalez, Sr., 5-10, 165
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Madeira, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #70 Edgar Guillermo, Sr., 5-10, 265
RT – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-3, 180
TB – #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Soph., 6-0, 180
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 155
FB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 6-0, 170
TE – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
Slot - #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-11, 155
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – Guillermo
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Weiss
DT – #63 Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-10, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Hildebrand
LCB – Wessel
RCB – Weltz
FS - Turin
SS – Trey Brotherton, Jr., 5-11, 155