Monarch Football Preview at Spencer Sept. 4

Monarch Football Preview
Denison-Schleswig (0-1) at Spencer (0-1)
Friday, September 4, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-9, 155
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Maderia, Sr., 6-0, 260
RG – #63 Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-7, 245
RT – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-2, 170
TB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 5-9, 150
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 175
FB – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
TE – #87 Colin Reis, Jr., 6-3, 205
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – #11 Carson Seuntjens, Soph., 6-2, 160
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Gonzales
DT – #60 Ethan Holdsworth, Sr., 6-2, 190
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Araujo
LCB – Weltz
RCB – #20 Jaden Gonzalez, Sr., 5-8, 165
FS - Turin
R – #10 Trey Brotherton, Jr., 5-11, 155
The Game:
Two teams looking for their first victory of the young 2020 season will hook up on Friday night when Denison-Schleswig travels to Spencer for a 7 p.m. non-district matchup.
Both D-S and Spencer lost their season openers a week ago away from home.
The Monarchs lost 28-21 in overtime to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, while the Tigers suffered a 21-7 loss at Webster City.
Spencer has owned the recent series with D-S, having won seven of the last eight games against the Monarchs from 2010 to 2019.
In fact, the Tigers have won seven straight over D-S with the last Monarch victory being a 38-14 decision at Denison on October 1, 2010, which was Chad Van Kley’s first year as Monarch head coach.
Spencer won last year’s meeting at Denison by a 34-12 final.
Spencer Notes:
Spencer managed only 82 total yards of offense in its loss last Friday night at Webster City, as the Tigers rushed for 73 yards and threw for nine yards.
The only touchdown for Spencer came on a 98-yard kickoff return in the third quarter by junior Karter Petzenhauser.
Under center for Spencer is senior quarterback Jackson DeWitt, who was 1-of-8 in passing for nine yards in last week’s loss. He also ran the ball 13 times for 10 yards.
Junior fullback Cadence Hofmeyer carried the ball four times for 22 yards against Webster City.
Six different players ran the ball for Spencer against Webster City.
Senior Jon Nissen had the lone pass reception for the Tigers last week. Defensively, he also led the team with 10 total tackles.
D-S Notes:
D-S gained 240 total yards in last week’s loss to Abraham Lincoln, amassing 160 yards passing and 80 yards rushing.
Monarch senior quarterback Carter Wessel was 17-of-29 for 160 yards with one touchdown throw in the passing department against Abraham Lincoln.
Wessel, who hooked up with senior Evan Turin for a 13-yard scoring play in the second quarter, also had a one-yard TD run in the third quarter a week ago.
Turin led all Monarch receivers with five receptions for 42 yards against A.L.
Senior fullback Nathan Gallup ran the ball four times for 10 yards last week with a one-yard TD run to his credit in the second quarter.
Senior running back Leo Araujo led all Monarch rushers last week with 49 yards on 14 carries.
Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand also ran the ball 12 times for 25 yards in the loss.
Defensively, Gallup led the Monarchs against A.L. with nine total tackles. He also picked off a pass.
Comments from Van Kley:
Spencer did lose a lot of their skilled players to graduation, but like us, they bring back a lot of offensive and defensive linemen.
They still run the triple-option offense, so that hasn’t changed.
They only ran 37 offensive players against Webster City a week ago, but Webster City is a very good football team. I don’t think it’s an indication of the type of team that Spencer really has. Webster City pretty much shut them down and didn’t allow them to do anything they wanted to.
Their goal is to get the ball to the Petzenhauser kid and try and get him in one-on-one situations to use his athleticism. He’s a good one.
Their fullback, Nissen, is a tough runner, but Webster City did a nice job of bottling up Spencer’s offense. They got them in a lot of third and long situations, which is not good for a triple-option offense.
We haven’t had a lot of success in recent years against Spencer. One of the main reasons is that we always fell behind early and had to play catch-up. For us, we have to find a way to score first and put them in position to play catch-up.
From a week ago, I think we found a lot of areas that we can get better in. Offensively, we’re still searching for our identity a little bit and finding out who our playmakers are.
Defensively, the A.L. game really came down to two big plays for them. We have to find a way to not give up the big play and learn to understand game situations. If we can do that, I like the direction we’re moving in
Looking Ahead:
D-S will open Class 3A, District 9 competition on Friday, Sept. 11, against Carroll High at Denison.
It also will be the Monarchs’ 2020 home opener.
Spencer, meanwhile, will travel to Le Mars next Friday night to take on the Bulldogs in the Class 3A, District 1 opener for both teams.