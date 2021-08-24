Monarch Football Preview for Carroll August 27

Monarch Football Preview
Denison-Schleswig (0-0) at Carroll High (0-0)
Friday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
WR – #5 Matthew Weltz, Sr., 5-11, 170
WR - #7 Carson Seuntjens, Jr., 6-2, 175
WR – #14 Aiden Schuttinga, Sr., 5-11, 160
TE – #17 Gavin Hipnar, Jr., 6-5, 175
C – #75 Derek Scheuring, Jr., 6-3, 320
G – #50 Daniel Santamaria, Sr., 5-10, 225
G – #52 Jordan Von Tersch, Jr., 6-1, 180
QB – #10 Trey Brotherton, Sr., 5-11, 175; or #11 Luke Wiebers, Soph., 6-1, 145
RB - #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Jr., 6-0, 215
T – #64 Ever Gonzalez, Jr., 5-10, 270
T – #51 Garrett Plagge, Soph., 5-10, 230
Kicker/PAT – #41 Emmanuel Prado, Soph., 5-9, 140
Defense
DT – #53 Noah Faya, Soph., 6-4, 216
DN – Scheuring
DT – #60 Luis Chan, Soph., 5-10, 225
LB – Hildebrand
LB – #21 Jake Boelter, Sr., 6-0, 185
LB – #8 Devin Fink, Sr., 5-10, 175
LB – Von Tersch
DB – Weltz
DB – Brotherton
DB – Schuttinga
DB – #1 Jesse Velasquez, Jr., 6-2, 175
Game Notes
Former Iowa State Cyclone football standout Kamari Cotton-Moya will make his debut as Denison-Schleswig’s head football coach on Friday night when the Monarchs travel to Carroll to take on Carroll High in the 2021 season opener for both teams.
D-S and Carroll have met nine times in the last 20 years with the Monarchs holding a slim 5-4 advantage in victories.
Carroll, though, has won four of the last five matchups with D-S.
The two teams met twice a year ago and split.
Carroll beat D-S (42-7) in their regular season game at Denison, while the Monarchs avenged the loss with a 12-7 victory over the Tigers in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs at Carroll.
Carroll finished 3-5 overall a year ago under veteran head coach Dennis McCartan.
For the next two years, Carroll will compete in Class 3A, District 1 with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux City Heelan, Sioux Center and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
After its non-district matchup against D-S on Friday night, Carroll will play at Gilbert (Sept. 3), host C.B. Thomas Jefferson (Sept. 10) and play at Storm Lake (Sept. 17) in non-district games before opening District 1 action against BH/RV on Sept. 24 at Rock Valley.
Comments from Cotton-Moya
We didn’t have a chance to exchange film, but I do know that Carroll has a very young team like we do.
They have more seniors than us, so they’ll have a little more experience. Like us, though, Carroll has a lot of guys who played a lot of minutes at the junior varsity level last year.
For me, I really want to see our guys compete. I’m not so much worried about the scoreboard, as I am about our guys being focused and showing growth from last year to this year.
Regardless of the outcome, I want our guys to play with effort from start to finish. That’s the biggest thing I want to see on Friday night. We’re healthy and that’s a good thing for us due to having low numbers.
We’re really treating this game like Carroll is our rival since we don’t have Harlan on the schedule this season.
The kids are ready to go and looking forward to playing another opponent.
With this being my first game, I’m so excited and I can’t wait to get the season started.
Injury report
According to Cotton-Moya, the Monarchs are healthy going into the game with Carroll.
We’ve had a few bumps and bruises, but nothing that will keep any of our guys from playing. We should have everyone available,” Cotton-Moya said.
Looking ahead
D-S will continue its non-district schedule on Friday, Sept. 3, when the Monarchs travel to Council Bluffs for a matchup with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
D-S and Abraham Lincoln met in the season opener a year ago at Council Bluffs with the host Lynx earning a 28-21 victory.
2021 Schedules
Denison-Schleswig
Aug. 31 – at Carroll
Sept. 3 – at C.B. Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 10 – vs. Creston
Sept. 17 – at C.B. Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 24 – vs. Spencer
Oct. 1 – vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 8 – at Le Mars
Oct. 15 – at Fort Dodge
Oct. 22 – vs. Webster City
Carroll High
Aug. 31 – vs. Denison-Schleswig
Sept. 3 – at Gilbert
Sept. 10 – vs. C.B. Thomas Jefferson