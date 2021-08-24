Monarch Football Preview for Carroll August 27

We didn’t have a chance to exchange film, but I do know that Carroll has a very young team like we do.

They have more seniors than us, so they’ll have a little more experience. Like us, though, Carroll has a lot of guys who played a lot of minutes at the junior varsity level last year.

For me, I really want to see our guys compete. I’m not so much worried about the scoreboard, as I am about our guys being focused and showing growth from last year to this year.

Regardless of the outcome, I want our guys to play with effort from start to finish. That’s the biggest thing I want to see on Friday night. We’re healthy and that’s a good thing for us due to having low numbers.

We’re really treating this game like Carroll is our rival since we don’t have Harlan on the schedule this season.

The kids are ready to go and looking forward to playing another opponent.