Monarch Football Preview for Creston Sept. 25

Monarch Football Preview
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-3, 0-2) at Denison-Schleswig (0-4, 0-2)
Friday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #14 Aiden Schuttinga, Jr., 5-11, 160
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Maderia, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RT – #72 Adam Castillo, Sr., 6-4, 265
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-3, 180
TB – #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Soph., 6-0, 180
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 155
FB – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
TE – #87 Colin Reis, Jr., 6-3, 205
Punter – Turin
PAT – Carson Seuntjens, Soph., 6-2, 165
Kicker: #70 Edgar Guillermo, Sr., 5-10, 265
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – #63 Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-10, 220
DT – #75 Brady Boell, Jr., 6-2, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Hildebrand
LCB – #1 Jesse Velasquez, Soph., 6-1, 150
RCB – #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-11, 155
FS - Turin
SS – C. Wessel
The Game:
Denison-Schleswig returns home Friday night to host Creston/Orient-Macksburg in Class 3A, District 9 action at Denison.
Friday’s game will be the Monarchs’ homecoming contest.
While D-S will be looking for its first victory of the season, Creston/O-M will enter the game 1-3 overall and riding a three-game losing streak after opening the season with a 7-0 non-district victory at Boone on August 28.
Creston/O-M lost 41-14 to Winterset in a non-district matchup on Sept. 4 at Creston.
The Panthers enter 0-2 in District 9 play after losses of 34-7 to Lewis Central on Sept. 11 at Council Bluffs and 21-14 to Glenwood last Friday night at Creston.
Creston/O-M actually led Glenwood 14-7 at halftime before the Rams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
D-S, a week ago, lost 35-0 at 3A third-ranked Harlan in District 9 play.
D-S and Creston last met in the 2017 season at Creston and the Monarchs won 34-14.
The two teams played at Denison in 2016 and Creston/O-M won that contest by a 42-7 final.
Creston/O-M Notes:
Creston has been outscored 96-42 by its opponents, as the Panthers are averaging 10.5 points per game and allowing 24.0 points per outing.
As a team, Creston/O-M has tallied 692 offensive yards, averaging 173 yards per game.
The Panthers have rushed for 367 total yards (91.8 p/g) with two rushing touchdowns, while passing for 325 total yards (81.3 p/g) with four touchdown throws.
Junior Gave Skarda leads all Creston/O-M ballcarriers with 60 rushes for 152 yards.
Junior Briley Hayes also owns 27 carries for 61 yards with one touchdown run.
Skarda carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards in last week’s loss to Glenwood.
Under center for Creston/O-M is senior Cole Strider, who has completed 31-of-76 passes for 325 yards with four TD throws and five interceptions.
Against Glenwood, Strider was 8-of-15 for 87 yards with one TD throw and one interception.
Leading all Panther receivers is senior Colby Burg, who has 10 receptions for 131 yards and two scores.
Senior Brance Baker has five catches for 57 yards as well.
Burg caught three balls for 38 yards with one TD catch in last week’s loss to Glenwood.
Defensively, the Panthers are led in tackles by Hayes with 17, including six solos. Senior Kaden Bolton is second with 15 tackles.
Burg also has five interceptions to his credit.
D-S Notes:
Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad after four games has been outscored 140-35, as the Monarchs are averaging 8.75 points per game and allowing 35.0 points per contest.
As a team, D-S has a total of 687 offensive yards for an average of 171.8 yards per game.
The Monarchs have rushed for 317 total yards (79.3 p/g) with three rushing TDs, while passing for 370 total yards (92.5 p/g) with one score through the air.
Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand leads all D-S rushers with 47 carries for 149 yards.
Senior Leo Araujo is the team’s second-leading rusher with 42 attempts for 142 yards with one TD run. He did not play in last Friday’s loss at Harlan.
Hildebrand ran the ball 21 times for 73 yards at Harlan a week ago.
Junior Hunter Emery started at quarterback at Harlan and played a quarter and a half before being relieved by senior and original starter Carter Wessel.
Emery was 1-of-8 for six yards in passing against Harlan, while Wessel was 4-of-10 for 38 yards.
On the season, Wessel has completed 39-of-76 passes for 364 yards with one TD throw and four interceptions.
Senior Evan Turin leads all D-S receivers with nine catches for 100 yards and one score.
Junior Matthew Weltz has eight catches for 55 yards, while senior Jaden Gonzalez has seven grabs for 58 yards.
Turin caught two passes for 25 yards against Harlan a week ago.
Defensively, senior linebacker Nathan Gallup leads the team with 36 tackles, including 24 solos.
Senior lineman Austin Wessel is second with 18 tackles, including 11 solos. Junior linebacker Colin Reis is third with 14 tackles (nine solo).
Comments from Van Kley:
Creston started the season wanting to throw the ball, but after watching film, they spent the last two weeks concentrating on their run game and looking for success on the ground.
It all starts with their quarterback. He’s a good athlete and is a good runner. They will try and spread the defense out in order to make room for the quarterback to find holes
They ran the ball really well against a good Glenwood team a week ago.
Defensively, they run a 3-4 to try and not give up any big plays. They don’t put a ton of pressure on the quarterback, but they’re very stout because of their discipline. They attack and attack.
Creston is a lot like us. I think both teams are still trying to find their identity a little bit.
For us, I thought we played four good quarters at Harlan a week ago. The goal this week is to continue to find a way to be consistent and takes strides in the right direction.
It’s homecoming week. The kids have had a lot thrown at them this week, so it’s just been a domino year where they’re dealing with new things from week to week. Kids are creatures of rhythm and have routines.
We’re glad to be at home and excited about opportunity we have in front of us.
Looking Ahead:
The D-S boys will travel to Council Bluffs on Friday, Oct. 2, taking on 3A second-ranked Lewis Central in a District 9 matchup.
Lewis Central is 2-0 in District 9 and 4-0 overall going into this Friday’s district contest at Glenwood.
Creston/O-M is at home on Friday, Oct. 2, against Harlan in District 9 play.