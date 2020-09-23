Monarch Football Preview for Creston Sept. 25

It all starts with their quarterback. He’s a good athlete and is a good runner. They will try and spread the defense out in order to make room for the quarterback to find holes

They ran the ball really well against a good Glenwood team a week ago.

Defensively, they run a 3-4 to try and not give up any big plays. They don’t put a ton of pressure on the quarterback, but they’re very stout because of their discipline. They attack and attack.

Creston is a lot like us. I think both teams are still trying to find their identity a little bit.

For us, I thought we played four good quarters at Harlan a week ago. The goal this week is to continue to find a way to be consistent and takes strides in the right direction.

It’s homecoming week. The kids have had a lot thrown at them this week, so it’s just been a domino year where they’re dealing with new things from week to week. Kids are creatures of rhythm and have routines.

We’re glad to be at home and excited about opportunity we have in front of us.

Looking Ahead: