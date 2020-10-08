Monarch Football Preview for Glenwood Oct. 9 at Denison

Monarch Football Preview
Glenwood (4-2, 2-2) at Denison-Schleswig (1-4, 1-2)
Friday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #14 Aiden Schuttinga, Jr., 5-11, 160
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Madeira, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #70 Edgar Guillermo, Sr., 5-10, 265
RT – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-3, 180
TB – #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Soph., 6-0, 180
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 155
FB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 6-0, 170
TE – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
Slot - #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-11, 155
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – Guillermo
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Javier Gonzales, Sr., 5-10, 220
DT – #75 Brady Boell, Jr., 6-2, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Hildebrand
LCB – Schuttinga
RCB – Weltz
FS - Turin
SS – C. Wessel
The Game:
After not playing a week ago due to Covid-19 concerns, Denison-Schleswig will return to the football field this Friday night by hosting Class 3A, District 9 foe Glenwood in the final game of the regular season for both the Monarchs and Rams.
D-S was scheduled to play Class 3A, third-ranked Lewis Central at Council Bluffs last Friday night, but the Monarchs canceled the contest for precautionary reasons.
Glenwood, meanwhile, is coming off a 28-21 victory over Carroll High in District 9 action last Friday night at Glenwood.
The Rams enter this Friday’s game 2-2 in District 9 and 4-2 overall.
Glenwood opened the season with non-district wins over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (57-7) and Treynor (37-0).
In District 9 play, the Rams have beaten Creston (21-14) and Carroll, while falling to Harlan (22-13) and Lewis Central (42-14).
D-S and Glenwood last met in the 2017 season at Denison with the Rams picking up a 52-14 victory.
In fact, Glenwood is 4-0 in their last four meetings against D-S, adding victories of 47-14 at Glenwood in 2016, 42-0 at Glenwood in 2015 and 10-7 at Denison in 2014.
Glenwood notes:
Glenwood has outscored its opponents 170-106, averaging 28.3 points per game and allowing 17.7 points per outing.
Yards-wise, Glenwood has 1,902 total offensive yards for an average of 317 yards per game.
The Rams have rushed for 867 yards (144.5 p/g) with 11 rushing touchdowns, while passingfor 1,035 yards (172.5 p/g) with 13 TDs through the air.
Leading all Glenwood rushers is sophomore C.J. Carter, who has carried the ball 93 times for 445 yards with one TD.
Sophomore quarterback Tate Mayberry is second in rushing with 45 attempts for 205 yards and three TDs.
Junior Brock Sell also owns 33 carries for 152 yards with a team-high five rushing TDs.
Carter ran the ball 29 times for 191 yards with one TD run in his team’s victory over Carroll a week ago.
Mayberry has completed 39-of-84 passes for 581 yards with six TD passes and three interceptions on the year.
Sell also has completed 29-of-65 passes for 454 yards with seven TD throws and zero interceptions.
In last week’s win over Carroll, Mayberry was 14-of-23 for 177 yards with two TD throws and one interception.
Leading all Ram receivers is senior Ryan Blum, who has caught 24 passes for 500 yards and five TDs. He caught three balls for 42 yards against Carroll.
Senior Silas Bales also has 16 receptions for 199 yards and a team-high six TD catches.
Bales hauled in six passes for 71 yards and two scores versus Carroll a week ago.
Senior Sully Woods leads Glenwood with 43.5 tackles, including 27 solos. Junior Nolan Little is second with 31.5 tackles, including 22 solos.
D-S notes:
After five games, D-S has been outscored 140-35, as the Monarchs are averaging 7.0 points per game and giving up 28 points per contest.
The Monarchs are averaging 179.2 yards per game, including 91.4 rushing (four TDs) and 87.8 passing (1 TD).
Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand leads all D-S ballcarriers on the year with 61 rushes for 242 yards and one TD.
Senior Leo Araujo owns 42 rushes for 142 yards with one TD. He did not play in the Monarchs’ last two games against Harlan and Creston/Orient-Macksburg.
D-S senior quarterback Carter Wessel has completed 47-of-94 passes for 433 yards with one TD throw and four interceptions on the season.
Senior Evan Turin leads all Monarch receivers with 10 catches for 107 yards and has the team’s one TD reception.
Senior Jaden Gonzalez has nine catches for 70 yards, while junior Matthew Weltz has nine catches for 61 yards.
Defensively, Nathan Gallup leads the team in tackles with 45.5, including 30 solos.
Senior Austin Wessel also owns 23.5 tackles with 14 of those solo. Hildebrand is third with 23 total tackles (15 solo).
Comments from Van Kley:
Glenwood runs what looks like a triple-wing offense and they really look to spread the defense out. They do a lot of pulling and are very physical up front.
They have some playmakers on offense with the Mayberry at quarterback, Carter at running back and Blum at receiver.
They really look to get the defense into a lot of one-on-one situations in an effort to use their talent.
Defensively, they run a base three front and will look to attack and attack with a man press in the backfield. They think they have the athletes to cover you deep, so they put a lot of guys in the box.
For us, we just have to continue taking steps forward and try to put four more good quarters together. We did that against Harlan and Creston, so that’s our goal for Friday night.
The kids are excited. They’re excited they get at least one more game at home and play in front of their fans. It’s been a different year for everyone and I think the guys realize and understand the value of having an opportunity to play each week.
Looking ahead:
While Friday’s game is the regular season finale for both D-S and Glenwood, the Monarchs and Rams will be in postseason action next Friday night with first-round playoff games for both teams.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) will release playoff pairings in all five classes and Eight-Man late Saturday morning.