Monarch Football Preview for Glenwood Oct. 9 at Denison

Defensively, they run a base three front and will look to attack and attack with a man press in the backfield. They think they have the athletes to cover you deep, so they put a lot of guys in the box.

For us, we just have to continue taking steps forward and try to put four more good quarters together. We did that against Harlan and Creston, so that’s our goal for Friday night.

The kids are excited. They’re excited they get at least one more game at home and play in front of their fans. It’s been a different year for everyone and I think the guys realize and understand the value of having an opportunity to play each week.

Looking ahead:

While Friday’s game is the regular season finale for both D-S and Glenwood, the Monarchs and Rams will be in postseason action next Friday night with first-round playoff games for both teams.