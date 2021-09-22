Monarch Football Preview for Spencer Sept. 24 at Denison

After losing its season opener at Spirit Lake (27-13), Spencer has bounced back with three consecutive wins over Mason City (41-8), Sioux City Heelan (49-14) and Sioux Center (17-7).

D-S and Spencer met a year ago in week two at Spencer with the host Tigers picking up a 35-7 victory over the Monarchs.

In fact, Spencer and D-S have played eight times in the last 10 years and the Tigers have won all eight matchups.

The two teams did not play in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The last time D-S beat Spencer was in week six of the 2010 season on October 1 at Denison when the Monarchs earned a 12-7 victory over the Tigers.

Spencer notes:

After four games, Spencer has outscored its opponents, 120-56, averaging 30 points per game and allowing 14 points per contest.

The Tigers, as a team, have tallied 1,319 offensive yards for an average of 329.8 yards per game.

Spencer has always been an outstanding rushing team and that’s no different in 2021, as the Tigers have rushed for 1,056 yards in four games for an average of 264 yards per game with 13 touchdowns on the ground.