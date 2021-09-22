Monarch Football Preview for Spencer Sept. 24 at Denison

Monarch Football Preview
Spencer (3-1, 0-0) at Denison-Schleswig (2-2, 0-0)
Friday, September 24, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
WR – #5 Matthew Weltz, Sr., 5-11, 170
WR - #2 Jake Fink, Soph., 5-10, 130
WR – #10 Trey Brotherton, Sr., 5-11, 175
TE – #17 Gavin Hipnar, Jr., 6-5, 175
C – #75 Derek Scheuring, Jr., 6-3, 320
G – #50 Daniel Santamaria, Sr., 5-10, 225
G – #52 Jordan Von Tersch, Jr., 6-1, 180
QB – #11 Luke Wiebers, Soph., 6-1, 145
RB - #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Jr., 6-0, 215
T – #64 Ever Gonzalez, Jr., 5-10, 270
T – #51 Garrett Plagge, Soph., 5-10, 230
Kicker - #9 Griseldo Madera, Sr., 6-1, 175
PAT Kicker - #7 Carson Seuntjens, Jr., 6-2, 175
Defense
DT – #53 Noah Faya, Soph., 6-4, 216
DN – Scheuring
DT – #60 Luis Chan, Soph., 5-10, 225
LB – Hildebrand
LB – #21 Jake Boelter, Sr., 6-0, 185
LB – #8 Devin Fink, Sr., 5-10, 175
LB – Von Tersch
DB – Weltz
DB – Brotherton
DB – #14 Aiden Schuttinga, Sr., 5-11, 160
DB – #1 Jesse Velasquez, Jr., 6-2, 175
Game notes:
Denison-Schleswig will host Spencer in the Class 4A, District 1 opener for both teams on Friday night at Denison.
Friday’s game is also the Monarchs’ Homecoming contest.
D-S will enter the game 2-2 overall after snapping a two-game losing streak last Friday night with a 49-22 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Council Bluffs.
Spencer, on the other hand, heads to Denison riding a three-game winning streak and sporting a 3-1 overall record.
After losing its season opener at Spirit Lake (27-13), Spencer has bounced back with three consecutive wins over Mason City (41-8), Sioux City Heelan (49-14) and Sioux Center (17-7).
D-S and Spencer met a year ago in week two at Spencer with the host Tigers picking up a 35-7 victory over the Monarchs.
In fact, Spencer and D-S have played eight times in the last 10 years and the Tigers have won all eight matchups.
The two teams did not play in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The last time D-S beat Spencer was in week six of the 2010 season on October 1 at Denison when the Monarchs earned a 12-7 victory over the Tigers.
Spencer notes:
After four games, Spencer has outscored its opponents, 120-56, averaging 30 points per game and allowing 14 points per contest.
The Tigers, as a team, have tallied 1,319 offensive yards for an average of 329.8 yards per game.
Spencer has always been an outstanding rushing team and that’s no different in 2021, as the Tigers have rushed for 1,056 yards in four games for an average of 264 yards per game with 13 touchdowns on the ground.
The Panthers have 263 passing yards for an average of 65.8 yards per game.
Spencer features a balanced ground attack with three ballcarriers over 200 yards on the year.
Senior Calvin Tighe has rushed 39 times for 263 yards with two touchdowns.
Senior Cadence Hofmeyer owns 51 rushes for 250 yards and three scores.
Senior Taron Green has carried the ball 16 times for 210 yards and four TDs, while senior Evan Johnson owns 47 rushes for 138 yards and two scores.
Under center for Spencer is senior quarterback Evan Johnston, who has completed 14-of-29 passes for 263 yards with three TD throws and one interception.
Senior Karter Petzenhauser leads all Spencer receivers with eight receptions for 189 yards and three TDs.
Defensively, junior Riley DeWitt leads the team in tackles with 17 (eight solos).
Hofmeyer is second with 14 tackles (six solo) and junior Campbell Wessels is third with 13.5 tackles (nine solo).
D-S notes:
Denison-Schleswig will enter Friday’s game having outscored its opponents by a 127-110 margin.
With that, the Monarchs are averaging 31.8 points per game and allowing 27.5 points per outing.
Offensively, D-S has gained a total of 1,261 yards for an average of 315.3 yards per game.
Rushing-wise, the Monarchs have 586 total yards for an average of 146.5 yards per game.
Through the air, D-S has passed for 675 yards or 168.8 yards per game.
Leading the ground attack for D-S is junior Jaxson Hildebrand, who has carried the ball 67 times for 282 yards and four TDs.
Hildebrand ran 20 times for 97 yards with two scoring runs in his team’s victory over Thomas Jefferson a week ago.
Senior Matthew Weltz owns 15 rushes for 154 yards and three scores
Sophomore quarterback Luke Wiebers also has 38 rushes for 104 yards and five scores.
Wiebers, in the passing department, has completed 42-of-74 attempts for 675 yards with three TD throws and four interceptions.
In last Friday’s win over T.J., Wiebers was 7-of-11 for 114 yards with one TD throw.
Senior Trey Brotherton leads all Monarch receivers with 11 receptions for 226 yards and one score.
Sophomore Jake Fink has 10 catches for 174 yards and one score.
Weltz owns eight grabs for 114 yards and one score, while senior Aiden Schuttinga has six catches for 79 yards.
Defensively, Hildebrand leads the team in tackles with 20 (12 solo).
Brotherton is second with 19.5 tackles (14 solo). Weltz has 14 tackles (12 solo) and senior Devin Fink also has 14 tackles (seven solo).
Five different players have fumble recoveries for D-S.
Junior Carson Seuntjens is 13-of-15 on PAT kicks this season.
Schuttinga has punted 11 times for 352 total yards for an average of 32 yards per punt.
Comments from Cotton-Moya:
Spencer has a lot of big guys and will be the most physical team we’ve played up to this point.
We know Spencer likes to run the ball and they have a lot of success with a number of different guys carrying the ball for them.
It’s going to be challenge for our guys.
It would be to our advantage to get them to pass. Defensively, we have to try and match them physically and tackle.
For us, we will have to establish the run game and put together some sustained drives to limit their possessions.
I’m excited, though. It’s the district opener and we’re at home.
Looking Ahead:
D-S will home again next Friday night with a District 1 matchup against Storm Lake at Denison.
Storm Lake is 0-4 overall entering this Friday’s Class 4A, District 1 opener at Le Mars.
Spencer will head to Fort Dodge next Friday night for a District 1 matchup with the seventh-ranked Dodgers.
2021 Schedules
Denison-Schleswig
Aug. 31 – at Carroll, W 28-7
Sept. 3 – at C.B. Abraham Lincoln, L 46-36
Sept. 10 – vs. Creston, L 35-14
Sept. 17 – at C.B. Thomas Jefferson, W, 49-22
Sept. 24 – vs. Spencer
Oct. 1 – vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 8 – at Le Mars
Oct. 15 – at Fort Dodge
Oct. 22 – vs. Webster City
Spencer
Aug. 31 – at Spirit Lake, L 27-13
Sept. 3 – vs. Mason City, W 41-8
Sept. 10 – at Sioux City Heelan, W 49-14