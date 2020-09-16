Monarch Football Preview Sept. 18 at Harlan

Monarch Football Preview
Denison-Schleswig (0-3, 0-1) at Harlan (3-0, 1-0)
Friday, September 18, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #11 Carson Seuntjens, Soph., 6-2, 165
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Maderia, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RT – #72 Adam Castillo, Sr., 6-4, 265
RWR – #6 Evan Turin, Sr., 6-3, 180
TB – #26 Jaxson Hildebrand, Soph., 6-0, 180
QB – #3 Hunter Emery, Jr., 6-2, 165
FB – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
TE – #87 Colin Reis, Jr., 6-3, 205
Punter – Turin
Kicker/PAT – Seuntjens
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Weiss
DT – #75 Brady Boell, Jr., 6-2, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Hildebrand
LCB – #1 Jesse Velasquez, Soph., 6-1, 150
RCB – Weltz
FS - Turin
SS – Seuntjens
The Game:
Denison-Schleswig will be in search of its first victory on Friday night when the Monarchs travel to Harlan for a Class 3A, District 9 matchup against the unbeaten Cyclones at Merrill Field.
Harlan has won 10 of the last 11 meetings with D-S and has won eight straight in the series.
The Monarchs last beat the Cyclones 43-42 in the 2011 season at Denison.
Both D-S and Harlan opened District 9 play a week ago.
D-S lost at home 42-7 to Carroll High, while Harlan rallied for a 22-13 victory over Glenwood at Harlan.
Prior to last week, Harlan picked up a pair of nice non-district wins against Grinnell (40-28) and Pella (21-18).
Harlan Notes:
Harlan will enter Friday’s game having outscored their three opponents, 83-59, as the Cyclones are averaging 27.6 points per game and allowing 19.7 points per outing.
As a team, Harlan has recorded a total of 1,236 offensive yards for an average of 412 yards per game.
The Cyclones have rushed for 531 yards (177 p/g) with five rushing touchdowns and thrown for 705 yards (235 p/g) with seven passing scores.
Under center for Harlan is sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who has completed 37-of-72 passes for 705 yards with seven TD throws and eight interceptions.
Kasperbauer was 5-of-17 for 89 yards with one TD throw and three interceptions in last Friday’s win over Glenwood.
Senior Mason Griffith leads a balanced rushing attack for Harlan, having carried the ball 48 times for 263 yards with one TD run on the year.
Senior Brenden Bartley owns 33 carries for 158 yards and two TDs, while sophomore William Kenkel has carried the ball 28 times for 114 yards and two scores.
Griffith, a week ago, ran the ball 23 times for 148 yards with one TD run. Bartley ran for 41 yards on nine carries, while Kenkel had 29 yards on nine attempts with one TD run against Glenwood.
Sophomore Aidan Hall leads all Harlan receivers with 10 catches for 346 yards and four scores.
Junior Connor Frame has eight receptions for 184 yards and two scores. Junior Joey Moser also has eight grabs for 60 yards and one score.
Frame had one catch for 63 yards against Glenwood, while Hall caught two passes for 18 yards in the win.
Defensively, junior Jameson Bieker leads the Cyclones in tackles with 18.5, including 10 solos.
Junior Will McLaughlin is second in tackles with 16.5, including 10 solos.
D-S Notes:
On the season, D-S has been outscored by its three opponents, 105-35.
The Monarchs are averaging 11.6 points per game and giving up 35 points per contest.
Chad Van Kley’s D-S club has a total of 540 offensive yards for an average of 180 yards per game.
The Monarchs own 214 yards rushing (71.3 p/g) with three rushing TDs and 326 yards passing (108.7 p/g) with one TD throw on the year.
Senior running back Leo Araujo leads all Monarch rushers with 42 carries for 142 yards with one TD on the season.
Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand is second on the team with 26 rushes for 76 yards. Senior Nathan Gallup also has 45 yards on 15 carries with one rushing TD.
Araujo ran the ball 17 times for 53 yards against Carroll a week ago. Hildebrand finished with 30 yards on eight carries, while Gallup had 13 yards on seven attempts.
Senior quarterback Carter Wessel has completed 35-of-66 passes for 326 yards with one TD throw and four interceptions on the year.
Wessel was 6-of-12 for 46 yards and two picks in the loss to Carroll last Friday night.
Wessel and Araujo both will be out of the lineup on Friday night, though.
Leading all Monarch receivers is senior Evan Turin, who has seven catches for 75 yards and one TD.
Junior Matthew Weltz also owns seven receptions for 50 yards. Senior Jaden Gonzalez has six catches for 52 yards.
Defensively, Gallup leads D-S in tackles with 24.5, including 17 solos and three for losses.
Senior Austin Wessel is second with 12 tackles (6 solo).
Gallup and junior Trey Brotherton each have one fumble recovery. Gallup, Turin and sophomore Jesse Velasquez all have picked off passes.
Comments from Van Kley:
Harlan is really balanced, probably more balanced on the offensive side than they’ve been in a few years. It’s been some time since they’ve passed the ball a lot, but they’re dangerous through the air and they pass to set up the run.
The Kasperbauer kid at quarterback never puts them in a bad position. No one really has been able to exploit him yet this season. He does a great job of staying within his game plan.
Their two main backs are the Griffith and Bartley kids. They’re both solid runners and they compliment each other really well.
Defensively, Harlan is really, really good. They’re sound, fast and physical at all three levels. They have a good mix of experience and play very fundamental football. Their defensive backs never get beat deep.
We’ll put together a game plan, but we understand that we’re going to have play really well and be competitive to have a chance. It’s going to be a challenge with the hand we’ve been dealt with Wessel and Araujo out.
Other guys will have to step up and this is an opportunity for a lot of of our players to show what they can bring to the table.
As of right now, we have about six guys who will be game time decisions, so we’re battling injuries and other circumstances.
With Wessel out, Van Kley will more than likely turn to junior Hunter Emery as his team’s signalcaller on Friday night.
If its Emery, he’ll do a good job for us. He throws a nice ball. It’s an opportunity for him to step up and show what’s he capable of doing at the varsity level on the football field.
Van Kley noted that Turin might see time under center as well.
Turin is a nice athlete and would provide a little more experience, but at the same time, he’s one of our best receivers and a threat on the outside.
We might see a combination of both at the QB spot.
Looking Ahead:
The D-S boys will return home next Friday night to host District 9 foe Creston/Orient-Macksburg in the Monarchs’ homecoming contest.
Creston/O-M is 0-1 in District 9 and 0-3 overall going into this Friday’s district game against Glenwood at Creston.