Monarch Football Preview Sept. 18 at Harlan

The Kasperbauer kid at quarterback never puts them in a bad position. No one really has been able to exploit him yet this season. He does a great job of staying within his game plan.

Their two main backs are the Griffith and Bartley kids. They’re both solid runners and they compliment each other really well.

Defensively, Harlan is really, really good. They’re sound, fast and physical at all three levels. They have a good mix of experience and play very fundamental football. Their defensive backs never get beat deep.

We’ll put together a game plan, but we understand that we’re going to have play really well and be competitive to have a chance. It’s going to be a challenge with the hand we’ve been dealt with Wessel and Araujo out.

Other guys will have to step up and this is an opportunity for a lot of of our players to show what they can bring to the table.

As of right now, we have about six guys who will be game time decisions, so we’re battling injuries and other circumstances.

With Wessel out, Van Kley will more than likely turn to junior Hunter Emery as his team’s signalcaller on Friday night.