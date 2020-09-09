Monarch Football Preview vs. Carroll High Sept. 11

Monarch Football Preview
Carroll High (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (0-2)
Friday, September 11, 7 p.m.
Monarch Starting Lineup
Offense
LWR – #5 Matthew Weltz, Jr., 5-9, 155
LT – #73 Austin Wessel, Sr., 5-11, 240
LG – #67 Joe Graeve, Sr., 6-3, 275
C – #62 Michael Maderia, Sr., 6-2, 270
RG – #57 Carter Weiss, Sr., 6-0, 270
RT – #72 Adam Castillo, Sr., 6-4, 265
RWR – #10 Trey Brotherton, Jr., 5-11, 155
TB – #27 Leo Araujo, Sr., 5-9, 150
QB – #4 Carter Wessel, Sr., 6-3, 175
FB – #25 Nathan Gallup, Sr., 6-0, 210
TE – #87 Colin Reis, Jr., 6-3, 205
Punter – Wessel
Kicker/PAT – #11 Carson Seuntjens, Soph., 6-2, 165
Defense
DT – Graeve
DN – Gonzales
DT – #75 Brady Boell, Jr., 6-2, 220
QLB – Reis
MLB – Gallup
MLB – A. Wessel
SLB – Araujo
LCB – Carter Wessel
RCB – Weltz
FS - Brotherton
R – Seuntjens
The Game:
After starting the season with two road games, Denison-Schleswig will host Carroll High in its first home game of the 2020 season on Friday night when the Monarchs and Tigers hook up in the Class 3A, District 9 opener for both teams at Denison.
D-S will enter the game 0-2, while Carroll will come in at 1-1 overall.
Both teams fell in lopsided contests a week ago in their final non-district games of the year.
D-S lost at Spencer, 35-7, while Carroll was shut out 55-0 at Webster City.
D-S and Carroll last hooked up in the 2017 season with the Tigers earning a 26-21 victory at Denison. In 2016, the Monarchs lost 35-17 at Carroll.
Carroll Notes:
Carroll opened its season on August 28 with a 7-0 victory over Bondurant-Farrar at Carroll.
After two weeks, Carroll has gained a total of 179 offensive yards, including 106 yards rushing (53.0 p/g) and 73 yards passing (36.5 p/g).
The Tigers have just one touchdown, a one-yard scoring run by Kellin Jones against Bondurant-Farrar.
Senior Ryan Johnston leads all Carroll rushers after two games with 51 yards on 20 carries.
Johnston ran the ball 13 times for 33 yards in last week’s loss to Webster City.
Junior Caden Kock is second in rushing with 22 yards on seven attempts.
Under center for the Tigers is senior quarterback Slade Sibenaller, who has completed 6-of-18 passes for 60 yards on the year.
Siebenaller was 3-of-13 for 43 yards a week ago. He also has carried the ball 15 times for five yards rushing.
Junior Tory Feldman owns two pass receptions for 39 yards. Senior Cade Schable also has three catches for 16 yards.
Defensively, Sibenaller and senior Ty Nissen are tied for the team lead in tackles with 16 apiece.
Siebenaller has 15 solo tackles with Nissen at 13.
D-S Notes:
Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad has gained 434 total offensive yards in two games, averaging 217 yards per game.
The Monarchs have rushed for 154 yards for an average of 77 yards per game, while passing for 280 yards or 140 per game.
Senior Leo Araujo leads all Monarch rushers after two games with 25 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown.
Araujo ran the ball 12 times for 66 yards and scored his team’s lone touchdown against Spencer on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Jaxson Hildebrand has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards. Senior fullback Nathan Gallup also owns eight rushes for 32 yards with one TD run to his credit.
Gallup ran for 22 yards and Hildebrand 21 in last week’s loss at Spencer.
Senior quarterback Carter Wessel on the year has completed 29-of-54 passes for 280 yards with one TD throw and two interceptions.
In last Friday’s game at Spencer, Wessel was 12-of-25 for 116 yards passing with two interceptions.
Senior Evan Turin leads all D-S receivers with seven catches for 75 yards and one TD reception on the year.
Turin had two catches for 33 yards against Spencer.
Senior Jaden Gonzalez has six receptions for 52 yards. Junior Matthew Weltz also owns six catches for 39 yards.
Sophomore Carson Seuntjens has four catches for 42 yards.
Seuntjens had four receptions for 42 yards in last week’s loss at Spencer.
Defensively, Gallup is the team’s leading tackler with 16.5 on the season, including 11 solos.
Junior Colin Reis is second on the team in tackles with eight, including six solos.
Gallup and Turin each have one pass interception.
Comments from Van Kley:
Carroll has a lot of good athletes, but they really look to run the offense through the Sibenaller kid at quarterback.
Offensively, they will try and throw a lot of different looks at you, so we’ll have to be disciplined defensively and make sure we get to the football and prevent any big plays.
Defensively, Carroll will run different looks with a three-front or a four-front with the same personnel.
Honestly, our goal is to just clean up ourselves and take care of what we can take care of. I felt like the Spencer game in the first half went back and forth, but they were more physical than us in the second half and the game ended up getting out of hand.
We need to learn to become more focused and that’s the step we’re going to try and take this week.
Friday’s game could be played in the rain, so we’ll have to establish our running game and try and control the clock to keep our defense off the field.
We’re glad to be at home, especially with what’s all happening this year. A lot of what we do, however, is going to depend on the weather. We have to be ready for anything.
Looking Ahead:
D-S heads to Harlan for a Class 3A, District 9 matchup on Friday, Sept. 18, taking on a Cyclone squad that enters this week 2-0 overall and ranked third in the state by the Associated Press.
Carroll, on the other hand, begins a tough three-week stretch next Friday night with a home game against 3A, fourth-ranked Lewis Central, also 2-0 overall entering this week.