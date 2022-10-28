Monarch football statistics released for 2022 season

Denison-Schleswig finished 2-3 in Class 4A, District 1 and 4-5 overall during the 2022 football season under second-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.
D-S gained 2,076 total yards on offense for an average of 230 yards per game.
The Monarchs rushed for 1,104 yards (122.6 p/g) and threw for 972 yards (108 p/g).
Points-wise, D-S scored a total of 155 points for an average of 17.2 points per game. The Monarchs allowed 203 points for a defensive average of 22.6 points per contest.
D-S capped off a two-game win streak with its biggest victory of the season in a 13-7 triumph over District 1-foe and 4A Playoff qualifier Le Mars in the team’s homecoming game on October 7 at Denison.
Complete individual statistics are below.
Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 120-678, 7 TDs; Luke Wiebers 83-206, 4 TDs; Blaine Brodsky 17-93, 1 TD; Ty Fink 23-83, 1 TD; Jake Fink 2-11; Brailyn Desy 2-11; Derek Scheuring 1-9
Passing: Wiebers 72-153, 969 yards, 5 TDs, 8 interceptions; Cody Schulte 3-3, 3 yards; Jake Fink 0-2
Receiving: Jake Fink 28-371, 1 TD; Gavin Hipnar 9-149, 1 TD; Jesse Velasquez 8-120; Hildebrand 7-45; Easton Emery 3-67, 1 TD; Brodsky 3-20, 1 TD
Punting: Jake Fink 30-1,122 (37.4)
Field Goals: Carson Seuntjens 6-6
PAT Kicks: Seuntjens 17-17
Tackle Leaders: Jordan Von Tersch 65.5 (54 solo); Brodsky 39 (30 solo); Hildebrand 34.5 (29 solo); Wiebers 28 (27 solo); Ricardo Casillas 23.5 (21 solo); Wyatt Johnson 23 (20 solo); Hipnar 20.5 (16 solo); Gage Head 18.5 (16 solo); Velasquez (16.5 (14 solo); Scheuring 11.5 (7 solo); Jacob Bruck 11 (10 solo)
Interceptions: Head 1; Seuntjens 1
Fumble recoveries: Velasquez 1; Head 1; Hipnar 1; Hildebrand 1; Joel Murillo 1; Erick Flores 1
2022 Schedule/Results
Aug. 26: vs. Carroll, L 28-0
Sept. 2: vs. C.B.A.L., W 22-7
Sept. 9: at Creston, L 35-9
Sept. 16: vs. C.B.T.J., W 41-0
Sept. 23: at Spencer, L 28-14
Sept. 30: at Storm Lake, W 42-7
Oct. 7: vs. Le Mars, W 13-7
Oct. 14: vs. Fort Dodge, L 28-7
Oct. 21: at Webster City, L 63-7