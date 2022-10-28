 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monarch football statistics released for 2022 season

  • 0
D-S football

Denison-Schleswig senior running back Jaxson Hildebrand led all Monarch rushers with 678 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 season.

 Todd J Danner

Denison-Schleswig finished 2-3 in Class 4A, District 1 and 4-5 overall during the 2022 football season under second-year head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya.

D-S gained 2,076 total yards on offense for an average of 230 yards per game.

The Monarchs rushed for 1,104 yards (122.6 p/g) and threw for 972 yards (108 p/g).

Points-wise, D-S scored a total of 155 points for an average of 17.2 points per game. The Monarchs allowed 203 points for a defensive average of 22.6 points per contest.

D-S capped off a two-game win streak with its biggest victory of the season in a 13-7 triumph over District 1-foe and 4A Playoff qualifier Le Mars in the team’s homecoming game on October 7 at Denison.

Complete individual statistics are below.

Rushing: Jaxson Hildebrand 120-678, 7 TDs; Luke Wiebers 83-206, 4 TDs; Blaine Brodsky 17-93, 1 TD; Ty Fink 23-83, 1 TD; Jake Fink 2-11; Brailyn Desy 2-11; Derek Scheuring 1-9

People are also reading…

Passing: Wiebers 72-153, 969 yards, 5 TDs, 8 interceptions; Cody Schulte 3-3, 3 yards; Jake Fink 0-2

Receiving: Jake Fink 28-371, 1 TD; Gavin Hipnar 9-149, 1 TD; Jesse Velasquez 8-120; Hildebrand 7-45; Easton Emery 3-67, 1 TD; Brodsky 3-20, 1 TD

Punting: Jake Fink 30-1,122 (37.4)

Field Goals: Carson Seuntjens 6-6

PAT Kicks: Seuntjens 17-17

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tackle Leaders: Jordan Von Tersch 65.5 (54 solo); Brodsky 39 (30 solo); Hildebrand 34.5 (29 solo); Wiebers 28 (27 solo); Ricardo Casillas 23.5 (21 solo); Wyatt Johnson 23 (20 solo); Hipnar 20.5 (16 solo); Gage Head 18.5 (16 solo); Velasquez (16.5 (14 solo); Scheuring 11.5 (7 solo); Jacob Bruck 11 (10 solo)

Interceptions: Head 1; Seuntjens 1

Fumble recoveries: Velasquez 1; Head 1; Hipnar 1; Hildebrand 1; Joel Murillo 1; Erick Flores 1

2022 Schedule/Results

Aug. 26: vs. Carroll, L 28-0

Sept. 2: vs. C.B.A.L., W 22-7

Sept. 9: at Creston, L 35-9

Sept. 16: vs. C.B.T.J., W 41-0

Sept. 23: at Spencer, L 28-14

Sept. 30: at Storm Lake, W 42-7

Oct. 7: vs. Le Mars, W 13-7

Oct. 14: vs. Fort Dodge, L 28-7

Oct. 21: at Webster City, L 63-7

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

David Murphy: The Phillies can win the World Series if they win these three matchups

You are going to spend a lot of the next 24 hours reading all kinds of reasons why the Phillies will enter Friday’s World Series opener as a heavy underdog against the Astros. Those reasons are more than valid. But this year’s postseason is a perfect example of how little anyone really knows. We saw it with the Giants in 2010 and the Cardinals in 2011: a best-of-seven series is a wildly ...

Emmitt Smith celebrating 20 years as NFL rushing king, Dallas Cowboys’ greatest player

Emmitt Smith celebrating 20 years as NFL rushing king, Dallas Cowboys’ greatest player

Defensive tackle Bob Lilly will forever be Mr. Cowboy. He was the first ever draft pick in the history of the Dallas Cowboys franchise. He was the first player who spent his entire career with the Cowboys to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And he was the first player enshrined in the team’s hallowed Ring of Honor. Roger Staubach will likely never relinquish his unofficial title ...

After Coach K’s retirement from Duke, the ACC, and college basketball, seek new voice

After Coach K’s retirement from Duke, the ACC, and college basketball, seek new voice

On the day before what turned out to be the final game of his 47-year head-coaching career, Mike Krzyzewski wanted to make something clear. His thoughts shifted from the task at hand, and his Duke team’s challenge of playing against North Carolina in the Final Four, to the state of the sport in which he’d spent a lifetime, and college athletics as a whole. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get a ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Recommended for you