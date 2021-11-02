Monarch freshman Mendlik ends season at state cross country

Freshman Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig concluded an outstanding first year of varsity cross country competition on Friday afternoon with a 29th-place finish in the Class 3A portion of the state meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
Mendlik ran against a 3A field of 133 competitors and crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 08.38 seconds.
She was just one of six freshmen runners to finish among the top 30 individuals on Friday.
Junior Paityn Noe of Ballard, Huxley, claimed the 3A individual title for the girls in a time of 18:12.74, which was nearly a minute faster than the second-place time of 19:06.41 turned in by Adel-DeSoto-Minburn junior Geneva Timmerman.
"Mendlik did an outstanding job in her first time at the state meet, as the first time can be intimidating. Coach Nate Pardun and I spent last week with Mendlik talking to her about how to effectively run at this meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Getting to the start line before the race, we could tell that Mendlik was ready. We knew she had to get out of the start line fast and pack up with the girls from Harlan and Glenwood. She did just that," he added.
"Mendlik got out and put herself around the top 25 to start the race. From there, she battled anywhere from 22-29 for the entire race."
"She ran as fast as she could the entire race. I could see she was pretty tired around the two-mile marker, but she didn’t slow down. She took a deep breath and continued to push. Her split mile times were the best she has run all year," Bradley remarked.
Mendlik’s first-mile split was 6:01.
"Coach Pardun and I couldn’t be more proud of her effort and attitude throughout the entire season. Looking back at the results, she beat a lot of the girls that had finished close to her this year."
"She took all of the advice that coach Pardun and I gave her and utilized it to her advantage," Bradley stated.
"This is just year one. Mendlik has the drive and dedication to continue to be a top runner in the state of Iowa," the Monarch boss said.
Solon earned the team championship in 3A for the girls with 77 points.
Ballard, Huxley was the state runnerup with 103 points.
Final Team Standings
Class 3A Girls
1. Solon 77; 2. Ballard, Huxley 103; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes 127; 4. Western Dubuque 165; 5. Mount Vernon-Lisbon 199; 6. Carlisle 205; 7. Halran 212; 8. MOC-Floyd Valley 221; 9. North Polk 222; 10. Spencer 232; 11. Glenwood 239; 12. Center Point-Urbana 242; 13. Gilbert 249; 14. Dubuque Wahlert 265; 15. Marion 267; 16.