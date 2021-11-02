Monarch freshman Mendlik ends season at state cross country

"Mendlik got out and put herself around the top 25 to start the race. From there, she battled anywhere from 22-29 for the entire race."

"She ran as fast as she could the entire race. I could see she was pretty tired around the two-mile marker, but she didn’t slow down. She took a deep breath and continued to push. Her split mile times were the best she has run all year," Bradley remarked.

Mendlik’s first-mile split was 6:01.

"Coach Pardun and I couldn’t be more proud of her effort and attitude throughout the entire season. Looking back at the results, she beat a lot of the girls that had finished close to her this year."

"She took all of the advice that coach Pardun and I gave her and utilized it to her advantage," Bradley stated.

"This is just year one. Mendlik has the drive and dedication to continue to be a top runner in the state of Iowa," the Monarch boss said.

Solon earned the team championship in 3A for the girls with 77 points.