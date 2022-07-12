Monarch girls avenge loss to Le Mars, advance to regional semifinals

hrough the adversity of weather delays and playing at two sites, the Denison-Schleswig girls opened Class 4A regional softball action on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Le Mars.

The two teams were scheduled to play Thursday night at Le Mars, but a heavy rainstorm at 6:30 p.m. flooded the field with the game postponed until Friday night.

Back at Le Mars, D-S led 1-0 when the game was stopped because of lightning after four innings. During the mandatory 30-minute weather delay, rain hit Le Mars again and made the field unplayable.

After a few calls to find a dry field, the two teams were sent 20-plus miles northwest to Akron to complete the game.

The game was stopped at Le Mars at 7:45 p.m.

The contest resumed an hour and a half later at 9:15 p.m. at Akron with the final out recorded for a Monarch victory just minutes before 10 p.m.

The win for D-S moved the Monarchs to 17-18 overall and it avenged a 14-2 loss to Le Mars back on June 24 at the Spencer Invitational.

Friday’s game at Le Mars was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Kira Langenfeld belted a solo home run over the fence in left field for a 1-0 D-S lead.

On to Akron.

After scoreless fifth and sixth innings, D-S pushed a big insurance run across in the top of the seventh.

Kiana Schulz led off with a walk and was pinchran for by Kamden Bruhn.

Teryn Fink then put down a sacrifice bunt moving Kamden Bruhn to second base with one out.

Kaitlyn Bruhn then stepped up and delivered a hard single up the middle scoring her younger sister with what turned out to be the game’s final run.

Both teams had four hits on the night.

Langenfeld went 1-for-3 with her team-high sixth home run of the season.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 1-for-3 with an RBI-single. Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-3, as was Lauren Bowker.

D-S stranded a total of three runners on the bases, while Le Mars left four one.

Norah Huebert went the distance in the circle for D-S. She didn’t allow a run on four hits, struck out three and had no walks in an outstanding effort for the Monarchs.

“We’ve talked a lot about the three phases of the game. Very seldom this season have we put all three together, but when we do, we’re a very competitive team,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

“Huebert pitched an outstanding game. Our defense was error-free and we made some great plays all-around. Our hitting wasn’t great, but it was timely,” he added.

“You know, we got the great solo shot by Langenfeld in the early stages of the game. Then we were able to manufacture a big insurance run in the seventh.”

“You’re going to have a lot low-scoring games like that in the postseason,” Dau noted. “We’re not going to blow a lot of teams out, so it was great to see us win a close game like this against a very good Le Mars team.”

Playing through the adversity.

“It all started on the Thursday night. Driving two hours and then having the game rained out and having to get right back on the bus and head home,” Dau said.

“The weather looked good for a while on Friday night, but then you saw the clouds move and another storm hit that washed the field out at Le Mars.”

“Nobody was in favor of coming back on Saturday. Everyone wanted to find a site. We made calls to Orange City and Sioux City. Then we were sent to Akron because they had no rain and had just completed a Class 1A regional game at that site,” Dau stated.