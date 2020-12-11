Monarch girls battle top-ranked Glenwood in defeat

In a battle featuring two of the top 10 teams in Class 4A, the No. 1 Glenwood girls got all they could handle from No. 9 Denison-Schleswig in a 69-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Monarchs on Tuesday night at Glenwood.
The loss was the first of the season for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 1-1 in the H-10 and 3-1 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) conference matchup at 4A No. 11 Harlan.
D-S started slow and fell behind 19-11 after one quarter, which in the end, proved to be the difference, as the two teams were pretty much even the rest of the way.
Glenwood led 38-28 at halftime. Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter, as the Rams led 52-42 going into the fourth.
D-S actually trailed by only two points at 41-39 late in the third, but Glenwood finished on an 11-3 run to lead by 10.
Glenwood then outscored D-S by one at 17-16 over the final eight minutes.
"The girls battled and competed all night. We got off to a slow start, but I was proud of the girls for fighting back and competing against a very good Glenwood team," commented Mich, whose team hurt itself with 20 turnovers.
"Glenwood pressed us at different times, but a lot of our turnovers were self-inflicted. It’s hard to beat anyone with 20 turnovers, especially a team as good as Glenwood," he added.
"I thought we did a lot of good things. It really was a game of runs and Glenwood had a couple of them that really were the difference in the game."
"The girls competed, though, and showed they can play with a team like Glenwood. I was proud of the effort," noted Mich, whose team was 4-of-12 from three-point range and 21-of-49 overall from the floor for 43 percent.
Paige Andersen led D-S with a career-high 34 points, as she finished 4-of-7 from three-point range, 13-of-19 overall from the field and 4-of-5 at the free throw line.
Andersen sank three long-range bombs and netted 19 of her 34 points in the first half. She also had seven rebounds.
Hannah Neemann had seven points and 10 rebonds despite battling early foul trouble.
Ellie Magnuson also had seven points, four boards and four assists.
Cierra Kastner finished with four points and four boards. Sophie Sonnichsen had two points, five boards and two assists.
Cambri Brodersen had two points and two boards as well for the Monarchs, which converted 12-of-17 free throws and outrebounded the Rams by a 33-24 margin.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls beat Glenwood, 42-37.
Kiana Schulz paced D-S with 12 points and five steals. Kira Langenfeld had nine points and three boards.