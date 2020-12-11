Monarch girls battle top-ranked Glenwood in defeat

In a battle featuring two of the top 10 teams in Class 4A, the No. 1 Glenwood girls got all they could handle from No. 9 Denison-Schleswig in a 69-58 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Monarchs on Tuesday night at Glenwood.

The loss was the first of the season for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 1-1 in the H-10 and 3-1 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) conference matchup at 4A No. 11 Harlan.

D-S started slow and fell behind 19-11 after one quarter, which in the end, proved to be the difference, as the two teams were pretty much even the rest of the way.

Glenwood led 38-28 at halftime. Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter, as the Rams led 52-42 going into the fourth.

D-S actually trailed by only two points at 41-39 late in the third, but Glenwood finished on an 11-3 run to lead by 10.

Glenwood then outscored D-S by one at 17-16 over the final eight minutes.