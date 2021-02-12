Monarch girls bounce back with lopsided win over Red Oak

Despite missing all five of its three-point tries, D-S was 29-of-55 from two-point range and finished 29-of-60 overall from the floor.

The Monarchs, which hit 7-of-16 free throws, dominated the Tigers on the glass by a 42-19 margin, while turning the ball over only seven times after committing 17 violations the night before against SB-L.

Red Oak, on the night, was 6-of-21 from behind the three-point arc and 11-of-32 overall from the field for 34 percent.

The Tigers were 6-of-15 at the foul line and guilty of 19 turnovers in the loss.

"Red Oak really tried to pack it in against us early on and we didn’t have our best start. We got things going, though, when we went to our 1-3-1 defense and that really got us going," commented Mich.

"I thought the girls did a great job responding after the loss the night before to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. We didn’t rebound that well in the loss and that was our point of emphasis going into the Red Oak game, added Mich, whose team grabbed 23 offensive boards in the win.