Monarch girls bounce back with lopsided win over Red Oak

Hitting the basketball court for the fourth game in five nights, the Denison-Schleswig girls took care of business against Red Oak on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs cruised to a 65-34 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Tigers at Denison.
One night after having a nine-game win streak snapped by Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison, the Class 4A, eighth-ranked Monarchs beat up on a Red Oak team to finish 8-2 in H-10 play for a three-way tie for second place in the final standings with Creston and Harlan.
Overall, D-S improved to 17-3 with Tuesday’s 31-point rout.
The Monarchs will wrap up their regular season tonight (Friday) against H-10 champion Glenwood in a nonconference matchup at Denison.
Glenwood, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, defeated D-S (69-58) in their league contest back on December 8, 2020, at Glenwood.
Against Red Oak, D-S raced out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and led by 20 at 36-16 at halftime.
A 15-8 scoring advantage in the third for D-S opened up a 51-24 lead for the Monarchs going into the final eight minutes of play.
After shooting just 23 percent in Monday’s loss to SB-L, D-S shot 48 percent against Red Oak.
Despite missing all five of its three-point tries, D-S was 29-of-55 from two-point range and finished 29-of-60 overall from the floor.
The Monarchs, which hit 7-of-16 free throws, dominated the Tigers on the glass by a 42-19 margin, while turning the ball over only seven times after committing 17 violations the night before against SB-L.
Red Oak, on the night, was 6-of-21 from behind the three-point arc and 11-of-32 overall from the field for 34 percent.
The Tigers were 6-of-15 at the foul line and guilty of 19 turnovers in the loss.
"Red Oak really tried to pack it in against us early on and we didn’t have our best start. We got things going, though, when we went to our 1-3-1 defense and that really got us going," commented Mich.
"I thought the girls did a great job responding after the loss the night before to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. We didn’t rebound that well in the loss and that was our point of emphasis going into the Red Oak game, added Mich, whose team grabbed 23 offensive boards in the win.
"We got a lot of points off missed shots. Hannah (Neemann) and Paige (Andersen) got a lot of their points on putbacks," Mich said.
Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 19 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists.
Andersen recently became only the second Monarch player in school history to record 1,000 career points and 600 career rebounds, joining Pam Iversen as the only two to achieve those numbers.
Neemann complemented Andersen with 14 points and eight boards, as she recently became only the fourth player in school history to post 900 career points and 500 career rebounds, joining Iversen, Lindsey Swanson and Andersen.
Ellie Magnuson had another nice all-around night with 11 points, six boards, two assists and two steals.
Kira Langenfeld added six points and two boards for the Monarchs. Hannah Slater also had six points and five boards.
Sophie Sonnichsen contributed five points, two boards and two assists.
Cambri Brodersen had two points, five assists and four boards, while Cierra Kastner finished with two points and two boards for the Monarchs.
"We talked before the game that we had a chance to tie for second in the Hawkeye 10 with a victory, so to get that done was pretty special for this team. The conference is pretty tough, so it’s a great accomplishment for these girls," Mich said.