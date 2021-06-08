Monarch girls claim championship at Storm Lake Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig softball team went 2-0 in games to capture first place at the Storm Lake Tournament on Saturday.
D-S picked up a 15-3 victory in four innings over Pocahontas Area in game one.
Kevin Dau’s Monarch squad followed that up with an 11-0, five-inning triumph over Storm Lake in the tournament’s championship contest.
The two wins improved D-S to 6-3 overall on the season.
D-S collected a total of 24 hits in the two games.
"It was hot and windy, but the girls did a great job of fighting through the conditions. We hit the ball extremely well in both games and got contributions up and down the lineup," commented Dau.
"Girls at the bottom of the hitting lineup had big days for us. We still struck out too many times on the day, but for the most part, we were solid at the plate," he added.
"Claire Leinen and Hailey Meseck threw well for us in the circle. It was just a good weekend for the girls," the Monarch boss remarked.
vs. Pocahontas Area
D-S belted out 14 hits in its opening win over Pocahontas Area, as nine different girls hit safely with six driving in two runs apiece.
Leading 5-1 after two innings, D-S plated seven runs in the third to make it 12-1. Pocahontas Area got two back in the top of the fourth to make it 12-3, but the Monarchs then pushed three runs across in the last of the fourth to end the game.
Teryn Fink went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored to lead D-S.
Paige Kastner went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Hannah Slater was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Fink and Slater each had two stolen bases as well.
Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Kennedy Marten was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Kira Langenfeld finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the first inning. She scored twice in the win.
Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and one run. Emma Mendenhall went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and one run, while Kaitlyn Bruhn wound up 1-for-2 with two runs in the win.
Leinen opened in the circle and threw three innings. She gave up just one run on one hit, struck out four and walked four.
Meseck also tossed one inning, yielding two runs on four hits with one walk.
vs. Storm Lake
The D-S girls continued to swing hot bats in the title game against Storm Lake, as the Monarchs netted 10 more hits in their five-inning shutout triumph.
Scoring two runs in the third, D-S added four in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Bruhn led the Monarch attack at the plate by going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Slater finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brodersen also was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Kastner went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.
Marten finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Mendenhall also was 1-for-3 with one run as well.
Leinen went the distance in the circle for D-S, as she didn’t allow a run on four hits with eight strikeouts to her credit with only two walks to Tornado batters.