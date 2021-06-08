Monarch girls claim championship at Storm Lake Tournament

D-S belted out 14 hits in its opening win over Pocahontas Area, as nine different girls hit safely with six driving in two runs apiece.

Leading 5-1 after two innings, D-S plated seven runs in the third to make it 12-1. Pocahontas Area got two back in the top of the fourth to make it 12-3, but the Monarchs then pushed three runs across in the last of the fourth to end the game.

Teryn Fink went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored to lead D-S.

Paige Kastner went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Hannah Slater was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Fink and Slater each had two stolen bases as well.

Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Kennedy Marten was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Kira Langenfeld finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the first inning. She scored twice in the win.