Monarch girls drop H-10 contest to Harlan at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls came up just short against Harlan on Tuesday night, as the Cyclones earned a 9-8 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over the Monarchs at Denison.

It was the second one-run loss to Harlan this season for D-S after a 1-0 Cyclone victory back on June 2 at Harlan.

The setback dropped Kevin Dau’s D-S club to 5-6 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-9 overall.

All 17 runs in the game were scored in the first four innings.

Harlan opened the contest with four runs in the top of the first, but D-S responded with six runs in its first at bat to take a 6-4 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, both teams netted one run in the third, as D-S led 7-5 at the time.

Harlan then pushed four runs across in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good at 9-7.

D-S scored the game’s final run in the last of the fourth.

The two teams combined for 27 hits, as Harlan had 14 and D-S 13.

Cambri Brodersen led the Monarchs at the plate by going 3-for-4 with one run scored and three stolen bases.

Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with one run.

Kiana Schulz was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Autumn Nemitz was 2-for-4 with a double.

Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Teryn Fink was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Ashlyn Herrig also was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Norah Huebert started in the circle for D-S and threw three-plus innings before leaving the game with an ankle injury after being slid into at home plate after a wild pitch.

Huebert allowed five runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Brodersen tossed four innings in relief, yielding four runs on eight hits with three Ks and no walks.

“We had a great response after falling behind 4-0, but we just need to find a way to create more offense throughout the game instead of just in one or two innings,” commented Dau.

“We left seven runners on and had plenty of opportunities to score. We didn’t do anything offensively in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings,” he added.

Besides Huebert leaving the game with an ankle injury, Herrig also sustained a hand injury in the contest after being hit as a batter.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 10-3.

Kaylie Baker went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored to lead D-S.

Jordyn Linn went 2-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Jacy Boyens also was 2-for-2. Taylor Totten finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs as well.