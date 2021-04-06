Monarch girls earn nine medals at Audubon Early Bird

The Denison-Schleswig girls medaled in nine events at the Audubon Early Bird track and field meet on Thursday.
According to Denison-Schleswig head coach Adam Mich, official team points were not kept at the meet.
D-S girls finished second in four events on the night.
Individually, Claire Miller ran second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.59 seconds.
The Monarchs also took second in the shuttle hurdle, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Kennedy Marten, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Jamie Ibarra finished in 1:14.51.
The 4x100 foursome of Cierra Kastner, Lesley Chavez, Bella Araujo and Ashlyn Herrig ran second in 55.07, while the 4x200 group of Lauren Bowker, Hannah Slater, Araujo and Kastner circled the track in 1:54.47.
Araujo had the team’s lone third-place finish with a 29.17 time in the 200-meter dash.
Miller took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:21.01.
Individual sixth-place efforts went to Ibarra in the 100 hurdles (18.19) and Marten in the 400 hurdles (1:24.47).
Kastner ran eighth in the 100-meter dash in 14.72. Slater also took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 2 inches.
And, the Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team of Kastner, Bowker, Araujo and Miller wound up eighth in 2:03.51.
"It was a cold night and I thought the girls really competed well. We had four second-place finishes and a total of 19 personal-best efforts, so we’re starting to figure out what the best events are for a lot of the girls individually and relays," Mich said.
"We ran right with Harlan in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays taking second in both to the Cyclones. Our shuttle hurdle team ran a clean race and will continue to improve."
"We’re still trying to figure out our field event participants. We haven’t had a much of a chance to practice in the long jump and high jump. I thought Cambri Brodersen did well in the long jump and all four of our girls in the high jump competed," Mich said.
Brodersen led all D-S long jumpers on Thursday with a leap of 13-9 3/4.
Juliana Barajas cleared 4-6 in the high jump for the Monarchs. Addison Inman, Herrig and Bruhn all cleared 4-4.