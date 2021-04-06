Monarch girls earn nine medals at Audubon Early Bird

Kastner ran eighth in the 100-meter dash in 14.72. Slater also took eighth in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 2 inches.

And, the Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team of Kastner, Bowker, Araujo and Miller wound up eighth in 2:03.51.

"It was a cold night and I thought the girls really competed well. We had four second-place finishes and a total of 19 personal-best efforts, so we’re starting to figure out what the best events are for a lot of the girls individually and relays," Mich said.

"We ran right with Harlan in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays taking second in both to the Cyclones. Our shuttle hurdle team ran a clean race and will continue to improve."

"We’re still trying to figure out our field event participants. We haven’t had a much of a chance to practice in the long jump and high jump. I thought Cambri Brodersen did well in the long jump and all four of our girls in the high jump competed," Mich said.

Brodersen led all D-S long jumpers on Thursday with a leap of 13-9 3/4.