Monarch girls earn nonconference split with Sioux City North

Teryn Fink went 1-for-3 with two runs. Claire Leinen was 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs.

Hannah Slater finished 1-for-5 with one run, while Paige Kastner was 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

Leinen tossed all seven innings in the circle for the win, as she allowed the 11 runs on 16 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Game two

Just as North rallied to win game one, D-S came from behind to capture game two for the split.

North led 4-1 when Kevin Dau’s D-S club pushed four runs across in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

The Monarchs collected nine hits in the win.

Marten went 2-for-4 with one run. Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with her team-leading fifth home run of the year, as she finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Slater went 1-for-3 with one run. Fink went 2-for-3 with one RBI.