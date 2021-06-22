Monarch girls earn nonconference split with Sioux City North

The Denison-Schleswig girls earned a nonconference split with Sioux City North in varsity softball action on Saturday at Denison.
In game one, Sioux City North rallied for an 11-10 victory. In game two, the Monarchs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a 6-4 victory.
The split moved D-S to 15-7 overall on the year.
Game one
Sioux City North outhit D-S 16-9 in the opener.
Down 3-2, D-S pushed seven runs across in the bottom of the third inning to take a 9-3 lead.
North scored three runs in the top of the third to make it 9-6. D-S scored once in its half of the third to make it 10-6, but the visiting Stars then scored two runs in the fifth to pull to within 10-8 and then plated three runs in the sixth to go up 11-10.
Kennedy Marten went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in and one run for D-S.
Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.
Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run.
Teryn Fink went 1-for-3 with two runs. Claire Leinen was 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs.
Hannah Slater finished 1-for-5 with one run, while Paige Kastner was 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Leinen tossed all seven innings in the circle for the win, as she allowed the 11 runs on 16 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Game two
Just as North rallied to win game one, D-S came from behind to capture game two for the split.
North led 4-1 when Kevin Dau’s D-S club pushed four runs across in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The Monarchs collected nine hits in the win.
Marten went 2-for-4 with one run. Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with her team-leading fifth home run of the year, as she finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Slater went 1-for-3 with one run. Fink went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Kiana Schulz finished 1-for-3, while Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs, which left six runners on the bases to four for North.