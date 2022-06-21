Monarch girls earn split at home softball invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls went 1-1 in games on Saturday at the Monarch Softball Invitational at Denison.

D-S took on Class 3A, eighth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Saturday morning and suffered a 14-0 loss in three innings.

The Monarchs bounced back later in the day to pick up an 8-4 victory over Pocahontas Area.

The split left Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 10-11 overall on the season.

Six teams were in action on Saturday with all of the games played at the Northside Recreation fields.

Four games were scheduled to be played at the DHS field, but a sprinkler malfunction forced the games to be moved.

vs. SB-L

The SB-L girls pounded out 16 hits and scored all 14 of their runs in two innings in Saturday’s first contest.

After a scoreless first inning, SB-L plated eight runs in the second and six more in the third to eventually win by the 12-run rule.

D-S had just three hits.

Cambri Brodersen went 1-for-2. Hannah Slater was 1-for-2 with Teryn Fink going 1-for-1 in the defeat.

Norah Huebert returned to the circle for D-S after missing Thursday’s contest at Atlantic with an injured ankle.

Huebert went two and two-thirds innings, allowing 14 runs on 15 hits with four walks.

Brodersen relieved Huebert and threw two-thirds of an inning, yielding just one hit.

D-S stranded a total of four runners on the bases, while SB-L left five on.

“Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a good team and they hit the ball hard, but we didn’t help ourselves out at all after misplaying flyballs and giving them extra at bats and extra bases,” commented Dau.

“Good teams take advantage of that and that’s exactly what they did,” he added.

“When they got rolling in the second, the floodgates just opened up and it was over just like that,” Dau remarked.

vs. Pocahontas Area

The D-S girls bounced back from the loss to SB-L with a four-run victory over Pocahontas Area on Saturday afternoon.

The Monarchs collected nine hits, including five that went for extra bases.

With the game tied at 2-2 after three innings, D-S took the lead for good with two runs in the last of the fourth to make it 4-2.

The Monarchs then pushed four runs across in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-2.

Pocahontas Area then got two back in the top of the sixth to end the game’s scoring.

Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored for D-S

Slater was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run.

Fink went 1-for-2 with one run. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 1-for-3 with two runs.

Lauren Bowker finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the winners.

Ashlyn Herrig was 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs, while Brodersen wound up 1-for-4 at the plate.

Huebert went all seven innings in the circle for the Monarchs.

She allowed four runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and five walks in all.

“It was good to see the girls bounce back and hit the ball against Pocahontas Area. We had nine hits with a lot of girls contributing,” Dau said.