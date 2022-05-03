Monarch girls earn two victories, claim tournament title at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up a pair of victories on Saturday to take first place at the Monarch Soccer Tournament at Denison.

Chris Eller’s D-S squad opened with a 3-1 victory over Logan-Magnolia, and followed that up with an identical 3-1 triumph over Carroll High in the tournament’s championship match.

vs. Lo-Ma

The 3-1 win for D-S snapped a seven-match losing streak for the Monarchs, which improved to 2-7 overall on the season.

Lo-Ma scored the initial goal of the match just 2:12 into the contest.

Whitlee Auen paced the D-S girls with a hat trick, netting all three goals for the Monarchs.

Auen tied the match at 1-1 with her fourth goal of the season on a penalty kick with 14:13 left in the first half after Paulina Baeza was tripped in the box.

It was 1-1 at halftime.

Auen added two goals in the second. She netted her fifth goal of the season from 20 yards out and sixth of the year from 30 yards on a direct kick.

Magaly Villa and Bailey Gibbons were were credited with assists on Auen’s first goal of the second half.

“We played well for the most part and took advantage of two fouls committed by Logan-Magnolia to get two goals,” commented Denison-Schleswig’s Eller.

“The conditions were tough with rain coming down off and on, but the girls battled the elements and we did a better job of working the short passing game to control possession,” he added.

“Congratulations to Auen on her hat trick accomplishment. This was very much a team win, as everybody played together with better communication,” Eller remarked.

D-S outshot Lo-Ma 17-4, including 13-4 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal and had three saves.

vs. Carroll

All four goals in the title matchup were netted in the second half.

Dehisy Merida led the D-

S girls with two goals, while Baeza tallied one goal for the Monarchs.

D-S went up 1-0 on Merida’s second goal of the season from 32 yards out.

Baeza put D-S up 2-0 netting her sixth goal of the year from five yards out.

Carroll then pulled to within 2-1 after a score from 20 yards out.

After that, Merida netted her second goal of the match and third of the season from two yards to make it a two-goal advantage for the hosts with just under 10 minutes remaining.

D-S outshot Carroll 19-7, including 12-4 in shots on goal.

Estrada again played in goal and had three saves.

“Defensively, we were solid shutting down the middle. Kyra Hawn stood out defensively marking their leading scorer and really limiting her chances,” Eller said.

“Offensively, we did a good job of controlling possession with a short passing game. Our short game led to us earning two corner kicks that we scored on.”