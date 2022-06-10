Monarch girls edge Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 softball

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls collected a season-high 13 hits on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs rallied for a 9-7 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Lewis Central at Council Bluffs.

The win moved Kevin Dau’s D-S club to 2-3 in H-10 play and 4-5 overall on the season.

With the game tied at 4-4, LC scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and once in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead going into the final at bat in the seventh for D-S.

The Monarchs strung five hits together in their final at bat and pushed five runs across to take a 9-7 lead into LC’s final plate appearance.

“It was a big conference win for the girls, especially at their place,” commented Dau, whose team accumulated five extra-base hits among its 13 on the night.

“We had plenty of chances to score with baserunners on throughout the game, but we just couldn’t produce any runs. Fortunately, we were able to put some hits together in the seventh and take the lead,” he added.

Both teams stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.

Six D-S girls had two-plus hits in the win.

Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs batted in and one run scored.

Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored.

Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-4.

Teryn Fink finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning, as she finished with two RBIs and two runs.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run, while Lauren Bowker was 2-for-4 with one run.

Mayah Slater wound up 1-for-2 as well for the Monarchs, which got another nice pitching performance from freshman Norah Huebert.

Huebert threw all seven innings, allowing the seven runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.