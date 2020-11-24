Monarch girls edged by S.C. East in Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage

Sioux City East outscored Denison-Schleswig 22-11 in the fourth quarter on Friday night, as the Black Raiders rallied for an 50-46 victory over the Monarch girls in an Iowa Hall of Pride basketball scrimmage at Denison.
It definitely was a tale of two halves.
The D-S girls raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and led 28-18 at halftime.
East then limited D-S to only 18 second-half points, while putting 32 points on the scoreboard en route to winning by four.
"East went to a 1-3-1 press in the second half and that sped us up, which created turnovers for them and some easy baskets. We had a hard time getting our offense set up due to the fact that they (East) got us playing too fast and we weren’t able to take care of the ball," commented Mich, whose team turned the ball over 27 times in all.
"In the first half, we controlled the tempo and were able to get the ball inside to Andersen (Paige) and Neemann (Hannah). East made adjustments at halftime and we weren’t able to counter," Mich said.
"Heck, we got off only eight shots in the fourth quarter and was two of eight. East got of 17 shots and made eight. And, they got hot from long range as well."
"It was a learning experience. We knew this was going to be a good game for us. They’re a very athletic team," remarked Mich, whose team finished 2-of-9 from three-point range and 14-of-34 overall from the field for 41 percent.
East, on the other hand, was 8-of-27 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-59 overall from the floor for 32 percent.
The Monarchs got to the free throw line 26 times with 16 makes, while East was 4-of-6 at the foul line.
The Monarchs dominated the glass by a 39-25 margin, but ther 27 turnovers were too much to overcome.
East turned the ball over only 12 times.
Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 17 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 16 of her 17 in the first half.
Neemann added 11 points and five boards.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with 10 points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen had four points. Sophie Sonnichsen netted two points with six boards and Hannah Slater had two points on two free throws.
JV results
Sioux City East won the junior varsity game, 50-41.
Kiana Schulz led D-S with nine points to go with three steals.
Kira Langenfeld added six points. Whitlee Auen had six points and three assists. Olivia Meyer also had six points.
Kaitlyn Bruhn netted four points. Hannah Slater also had three points, five boards and three steals.
Lauren Bowker finished with three points and three boards.