Monarch girls edged by S.C. East in Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage

Sioux City East outscored Denison-Schleswig 22-11 in the fourth quarter on Friday night, as the Black Raiders rallied for an 50-46 victory over the Monarch girls in an Iowa Hall of Pride basketball scrimmage at Denison.

It definitely was a tale of two halves.

The D-S girls raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and led 28-18 at halftime.

East then limited D-S to only 18 second-half points, while putting 32 points on the scoreboard en route to winning by four.

"East went to a 1-3-1 press in the second half and that sped us up, which created turnovers for them and some easy baskets. We had a hard time getting our offense set up due to the fact that they (East) got us playing too fast and we weren’t able to take care of the ball," commented Mich, whose team turned the ball over 27 times in all.

"In the first half, we controlled the tempo and were able to get the ball inside to Andersen (Paige) and Neemann (Hannah). East made adjustments at halftime and we weren’t able to counter," Mich said.