Monarch girls enjoy big fourth inning in win over Fillies

A nine-run fourth inning propelled Shenandoah to a 15-5 varsity softball victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night at Denison.
The loss dropped D-S to 3-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 3-8 overall.
D-S scored two runs in its initial at bat and actually led 3-0 after three innings of play.
Shenandoah then pushed nine runs across in the top of the fourth, following that up with four in the fifth and two more in the sixth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.
The Fillies outhit the Monarchs, 11-5, as both teams stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.
"The game started out good for us as we led 3-0 after three innings, but then the game turned quickly in the fourth," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"We had only five hits, committed five errors and our pitchers walked eight, so that’s not going to win a lot of games. It was definitely frustrating," he added.
Hannah Slater went 1-for-3 with a double and one run batted in for D-S.
Kennedy Marten went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-3 with one run scored. Cambri Brodersen finished 1-for-2 with one run and Anna Meyer was 1-for-1 at the plate.
Hailey Meseck started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in three and one-third, allowing three runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Brodersen then tossed just one-third, yielding five runs on two hits with two walks.
Claire Leinen then tossed two and one-third, as she gave up seven runs on five hits, while striking out one and walking five.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 7-0.
Anna Meyer went 2-for-2 with a double and one run for D-S. Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Emma Mendenhall finished 1-for-3 with a triple.
Autumn Nemitz picked up the win in the circle for D-S. She gave up just two hits and struck out one for the Monarchs.