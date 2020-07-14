Monarch girls fall at home to Harlan in non-league play

Denison-Schleswig struggled defensively in an 11-3 nonconference varsity softball loss to Harlan on Thursday night at Denison.
It was the fourth straight defeat and fifth in six games for the Monarchs, which slipped to 3-11 overall after losing for the second time to Harlan this season.
Harlan was a 4-2 winner over D-S back back on June 22 in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Harlan.
D-S went up 2-0 in the first inning on a two-out, two-run single by Kennedy Marten, but the Monarchs sputtered offensively the rest of the way.
Marten went 2-for-3 to lead D-S, which had just five hits in the loss to 12 for the visiting Cyclones.
Monarch batters struck out 12 times and Kevin Dau’s club committed eight errors in the field that helped the Cyclones’ cause.
Harlan got on the board with a run in the top of the second to pull to within 2-1. The Cyclones then plated three runs in the third to go up 4-2.
A five-run top of the fourth put Harlan up by a 9-2 margin.
D-S pushed a run across in its half of the fourth to make it 9-3, but then Harlan got two more in the fifth to end the scoring.
Allana Arkfeld went 1-for-3 with one run for the hosts. Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-3 and Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2 on the night.
Paige Kastner and Kaitlyn Bruhn also scored runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.
Harlan left seven runners on.
"Pretty much the same story as all year. We got an early lead and then we struggled defensively and let Harlan back in the game. A lot of the errors came on routine plays that should be made," Dau said.
"I thought Claire Leinen threw well for us in her first start. She did a nice job of throwing strikes, but we just didn’t help her defensively," he added.
"Harlan’s pitchers were good, but you can’t strike out 12 times. We just didn’t put the ball in play and give ourselves a chance.
"Marten’s two-run single with two outs in the first inning was a good start for us. She has had some timely hits for us all season," Daud said.