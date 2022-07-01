Monarch girls fall at home to Kuemper Catholic

The Denison-Schleswig girls dropped a 7-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball decision to Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday night at Denison.

The loss was the second of the season to Kuemper Catholic for D-S, which fell to 8-10 in Hawkeye 10 play and 16-16 overall.

Kuemper Catholic raced out to a 7-0 lead. Up 4-0 after four innings, the Lady Knights plated three runs in the top of the fifth to break the game open.

All three runs came via a three-run home run by Kamryn Venner, who also struck out eight D-S batters in picking up the win in the circle.

D-S scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Monarchs were outhit by a 9-6 difference.

All six hits for D-S were singles by Cambri Brodersen, Hannah Slater, Kiana Schulz, Teryn Fink, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Lauren Bowker.

Kaitlyn Bruhn and pinchrunner Kamden Bruhn scored the two runs for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.

Kuemper Catholic left seven girls on.

Norah Huebert threw all seven innings in the circle for D-S. She gave up seven runs on nine hits, struck out three and walked three.

“We’re not going to win a lot of games with only six hits. Defensively, we had a couple of miscues that helped our opponent, so it was just a combination of things went against us tonight,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

“Kuemper Catholic hits the ball hard and they had some timely hits, but we also helped them out a little bit defensively,” he added.

The D-S girls hosted Kuemper Catholic on Strike Out Cancer Night.

“It was an amazing night in that sense. The crowd was terrific. It was great to see so many come out and support those battling cancer and remembering loved ones,” Dau said.