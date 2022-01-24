Monarch girls fall at home to St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 26 percent from the field and committed 27 turnovers in a 50-43 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Friday night at Denison.

The seven-point setback was the third defeat in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 5-4 in Hawkeye 10 action and 7-7 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) non-league affair with Harlan at Denison.

D-S had a sluggish first half, as the Monarchs fell behind 21-11 at halftime.

D-S had just one field goal before halftime, a three-point basket by Kiana Schulz in the second quarter. The other eight first-half points for the Monarchs came at the free throw line in 14 attempts.

D-S played much better in the second half, outscoring St. Albert by a 32-29 margin, but the first-half deficit was too much for the hosts to overcome.

For the game, D-S was 4-of-15 from three-point range and 10-of-38 overall from the field for 26 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line 33 times with 19 makes.

St. Albert, meanwhile, also was 4-of-15 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-54 overall from the floor for 35 percent.

The Saintes were 8-of-15 at the foul line.

"Defensively, I thought we played pretty well, but offensively, we just didn’t shoot well and that’s been the story all season," commented Mich.

"We’re keeping games close with our defense, but we’re just not giving ourselves a chance on the offensive end. We turned the ball over 27 times and again a lot of those were self-inflicted," remarked Mich, whose team committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter and 18 of its 27 violations before halftime.

St. Albert was guilty of 23 turnovers on the night.

Schulz and Kira Langenfeld combined to score 33 of the Monarchs’ 43 points.

Schulz led the way with 19 points, as she was 4-of-5 from three-point range with a team-high nine rebounds as well.

Langenfeld added 14 points, seven boards and two shot blocks.

Sophie Sonnichsen returned to the court after a recent illness and had four points with four boards.

Cambri Brodersen tallied three points with four boards, three assists and three steals for the Monarchs.

Hannah Slater had two points, six boards and two steals, while Whitlee Auen wound up with one point, four steals and two assists.

Score by Quarters

SA......................6 15 17 12 - 50