Monarch girls fall in four to Cyclones in H-10 opener

Denison-Schleswig began Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night and suffered a 3-1 setback at Harlan.
D-S captured the opening game, 25-23, but then Harlan won the next three by the scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-21, as the Monarchs moved to 3-1 overall in matches and 7-3 in games on the young season.
D-S connected on 71-of-80 serves in the match, highlighted by Paige Andersen, who went 18-of-19 with three aces.
Kennedy Marten went 13-of-14 with one ace in serving. Hannah Neemann was 12-of-15.
Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 10-of-11. Sophie Sonnichsen was 9-of-9 with two aces, while Ellie Magnuson wound up 9-of-12 at the service line.
Neemann led D-S at the net with 17 kills. Andersen and Magnuson each had nine kills. Kira Langenfeld and Kruhn each contributed three kills, while Marten and Emma Mendenhall each had two kills.
Marten had a team-high 37 assists.
Magnuson paced the Monarchs with 24 digs on the night. Sonnichsen followed with 14 and Neemann had 12.
In blocking, Andersen had one solo and three assists. Magnuson and Langenfeld each contributed three block assists with Neemann added two assists.
"Winning the first set was huge for us, but after that, we just seemed to struggle serve receiving and our hitters hit into the block rather than go around the block," commented Mich.
"It definitely was a match that we could have won. Harlan’s leads in any of the sets after game one were not out of reach, but we just couldn’t draw close enough to pull out a win."
"Another thing was that we didn’t pass the ball like we did in last Saturday’s tournament at Avoca. We had a lot of girls contribute all the way around in that tournament. That wasn’t the case against Harlan," Mich remarked.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity match by the scores of 25-8, 25-21.
Claire Leinen led all D-S servers by going 8-of-8 with one ace. Autumn Nemitz was 6-of-7 with two aces.
Anna Wiges led the Monarchs with two kills at the net.
Leinen also had five assists and five digs for the Monarchs. Nemitz had six digs, while Wiges and Ashlyn Herrig each had five digs in the match.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen girls won two of three games from Harlan.
The Monarchs won 25-19, 22-25, 15-6.
Claire Leinen went 11-of-12 in serving with four aces. Kaylie Baker was 10-of-10 with one ace as well.
Addison Inman led the Monarchs with six kills at the net. Kiana Schulz had four kills. Whitlee Auen also had three kills.
Leinen paced her team with 17 assists.
Auen and Schulz each had eight digs. Haley Huebert added seven digs.