Monarch girls fall one game shy of state tournament berth

"Andersen, Neemann and Magnuson played at the varsity level all four years playing in three regional finals and one state tournament, noted Mich, who has led D-S to seven regional final appearances in his 13 years on the bench.

Andersen and Neemann both were starters on the Monarchs’ 2019 state-qualifying team in Class 4A.

Andersen finished her career with 1,122 points (fifth all-time) and 649 rebounds (second all-time), while Neemann had 976 points (sixth all-time) and 588 rebounds.

"It’s crazy. Those two broke into the starting lineup as sophomores. As juniors, they had to step up and be leaders for the team," Mich said.

"Then this year, I thought both of them became more aggressive and better facilitators with the ball. When teams took them away, they found ways to get others involved. Both of them had special careers, but I thought all six seniors bought into their roles and were great leaders for our younger girls," the Monarch boss remarked.

Mich said it was hard to find the right words to say in the locker room following Tuesday’s loss.