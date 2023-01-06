 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monarch girls fall to Lady Knights away from home

  • 0

A sluggish offensive output in the first half on Tuesday night resulted in a 52-33 setback for the Denison-Schleswig girls against Kuemper Catholic in a nonconference basketball contest at Carroll.

The loss dropped Adam Mich’s D-S club to 2-6 overall.

For Kuemper Catholic, the win moved the Lady Knights to 5-5 overall, as the winners avenged a 52-41 loss to D-S in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup back on December 3 at Denison.

Kuemper Catholic shut out D-S in the first quarter by a 19-0 margin. The Lady Knights actually led 23-0 before the Monarchs’ Kiana Schulz sank two free throws around the five-minute mark to get her team on the board.

Kuemper Catholic then went into halftime with a 32-8 lead.

Down 43-14 after three quarters, D-S outscored Kuemper Catholic 19-9 over the final eight minutes, but the first-half deficit was just too much for the Monarchs to overcome.

For the game, D-S converted only 3-of-22 three-point efforts and finished 13-of-45 overall from the field for 29 percent.

The Monarchs were 4-of-9 at the free throw line.

Kuemper Catholic, on the other hand, was 4-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-56 overall from the floor for 38 percent.

The Lady Knights hit just 6-of-21 free throws on the night, but dominated the glass by a 39-26 margin.

“Not a good beginning to the game. We missed all nine of our shots in the first quarter and turned the ball over seven times,” commented Mich.

“We also got outrebounded 14-5 with them pulling down eight offensive boards. We were just out of control offensively early on and what could go wrong went wrong,” he added.

“We played better in the second half, but Kuemper Catholic just played with a lot more energy than we did. Offensively, we pressed too much and got away from what we wanted to on the offensive end.”

“Not a lot went right for us. Definitely a game we have to put behind us and move on with a big conference game on Friday night at Creston,” noted Mich, whose team turned the ball over 13 times in the defeat.

Kuemper Catholic was guilty of 10 violations.

Three girls scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Knights with Cate Mayhall, Aubrey Heuton and Lauren Boell all reaching double figures.

Schulz paced the D-S girls with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and one shot block.

Olivia Meyer added seven points, one board and one steal. Mayah Slater had four points and six boards.

Whitlee Auen finished with three points, three boards and one steal.

Lauren Bowker also had three points and one board. Samantha Chandler had two points, while Chloe Mendenhall wound up with two points and two assists for the Monarchs.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 40-27.

Mayah Slater poured in 21 points, grabbed four rebounds and collected three steals for D-S.

Samantha Chandler had eight points and four steals. Kamden Bruhn chipped in with six points, four boards and two steals.

Lola Mendlik had three points and two assists, while Norah Huebert had two points, four boards and one steal.

