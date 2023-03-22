A year ago, the Denison-Schleswig girls competed with six girls in five events in the Class 3A portion of the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Well, all six of those girls will be back in uniform to start the 2023 season under 13th-year head coach Adam Mich, who will have a total of 41 athletes out this spring with 27 of the 41 making up the two lower classes.

This year’s breakdown is seven seniors, seven juniors, 14 sophomores and 13 freshmen.

“As a staff, we’re excited for the kids that we have out this season. We have 17 letterwinners back along with six state qualifiers,” commented Mich.

“We have a nice mix of veterans along with some new faces that will make us deeper than we were a year ago. This depth should allow us to fill all of our relays,” he added.

Senior veterans out are Lauren Bowker, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Ashlyn Herrig and Claire Miller.

Junior letterwinners are Taya Adams, Jordyn Linn and Adrianna Lupian.

Sophomores out that lettered as freshmen are Kamden Bruhn, Samantha Chandler, Hannah Harris, Norah Huebert, Lola Mendlik, Tiffany Ramirez, Mayah Slater, Savannah Steinkuehler, Alexa Tremblay and Lauryn Turin.

The six state qualifiers back for the Monarchs are Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller, Ashlyn Herrig, Adams, Kamden Bruhn and Mendlik.

All four girls from the Monarchs’ state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team are back.

The foursome of Kaitlyn Buhn, Kamden Bruhn, Adams and Miller placed 15th in their second-best time of the year in 1:10.89.

Miller also competed in the 100-meter hurdles at Drake Stadium and placed 10th overall with a personal-best time of 16.12.

Ashlyn Herrig competed in the 100-meter dash at the state meet a year ago, placing 23rd overall in her second-best time of the year in 13.55.

And, Mendlik took part in two distance races at the state meet, as the then-freshman placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run (11:21.20) and 11th in the 1,500-meter run (5:04.59), which is the seventh-fastest time in school history.

Mich said he thinks the girls will be able to get more points out of the field events this season.

“That wasn’t always the case last season,” Mich said. “We’re fairly deep with sprinters, but not as deep when it comes to experienced distance runners.”

“That’s an area that we will need to continue to improve upon as the season progresses,” noted Mich, whose team will open its outdoor season on March 23 at Carroll.

Besides Bowker, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Ashlyn Herrig and Miller, other seniors out this year are Yary Aragon, Isabela Johnson and Nathalie Laarman.

Other juniors out are Adhel Aluat, Jessica Cabrera, Chloe Koch and Christell Salazar.

Other sophomores on this year’s roster are Atong Agang, Lauren Herrig, Nyamun Koang and Kimberly Ramirez.

This year’s freshmen are Avery Boeck, Kyia Clark, Andrea Flores, Anna Galvin, Emily Gehlsen, Rylan Ipsen, Sara Mun, Kysa Neddermeyer, Gracen Plagge, Addison Ransom, Angie Rivera, Gracie Schillerberg and Charlotte Schrum.

2023 Schedule

March

23 — Carroll Early Bird, 4:30 p.m.; 30 — Hawkeye 10 North Division Meet at Denison, 4:30 p.m.

April

1 — Glenwood Invitational, 9/JV, 11 a.m.; 4 — Monarch Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — Tiger-Knight Relays at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Lady Red Relays at Missouri Valley, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton, 4:30 p.m.

May

4 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Meet at Red Oak, 4 p.m.; 11 — Class 3A State-Qualifying Meet, TBA.