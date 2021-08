Monarch girls finish 1-3 at AHST/Walnut Tournament to open volleyball season

The Denison-Schleswig volleyball team opened its 2021 season on Saturday at the AHST/Walnut Tournament at Avoca.

The Monarchs under head coach McKenzie Mich went 1-3 in matches and 2-6 in games to start the year.

The lone win for D-S came in a 21-19, 21-17 triumph over CAM.

The Monarchs dropped matches to AHST/Walnut (19-21, 6-21), Earlham (16-21, 3-21) and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (17-21, 21-23).

Statistics from each match are below.

vs. AHST/Walnut

Kills: Autumn Nemitz 3; Kaitlyn Bruhn 3

Assists: Claire Leinen 7; Kaylie Baker 2