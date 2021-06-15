Monarch girls finish 2-1 at Battle Creek for fifth-place team finish

The Denison-Schleswig softball team won two of three games at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Tournament that took place Friday and Saturday at Battle Creek.
Kevin Dau’s D-S squad took on Class 1A top-ranked Newell-Fonda on Friday and lost an 11-1 decision in six innings to the Mustangs.
The Monarchs then bounced back with two victories on Saturday to take home fifth place in the tournament.
In game one on Saturday, D-S topped O-A/BC-IG 14-2 in four innings.
The Monarchs then met Carroll High in the tournament’s fifth-place game and came away with a 10-5 triumph over the Tigers.
D-S moved to 11-5 overall on the season after Saturday’s play.
vs. Newell-Fonda
The D-S girls managed only one hit in their six-inning loss to Newell-Fonda on Friday.
N-F, which collected 13 hits in the win, led 9-0 before D-S plated its only run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Teryn Fink.
The Mustangs scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.
N-F freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers struck out 12 D-S batters with no walks.
Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in three innings of work. She gave up nine runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked three.
Hailey Meseck tossed two and one-third, yielding two runs on five hits.
"Newell-Fonda has a really good team. Their freshman pitcher throws hard and has a lot of different pitches that we had hard time with," commented Dau.
"They’re just a very good team," he added.
vs. O-A/BC-IG
D-S opened play on Saturday with a lopsided 14-2 victory over the host Falcons in a consolation matchup.
Down 1-0 after a half inning, D-S plated 12 runs in its first at bat for a 12-1 lead.
Leading 13-2 after three innings, the Monarchs scored once in the bottom of the fourth to win by the 12-run rule.
D-S had nine hits in the win.
Paige Kastner went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and three runs scored for D-S.
Hannah Slater went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Kennedy Marten was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Autumn Nemitz finished 1-for-2 with one RBI. Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run.
Fink was 1-for-2 with one run and Leinen was 1-for-1 with one run for the Monarchs.
Leinen earned the pitching win in two innings of work. She gave up one run on one hit with three Ks and no walks.
Meseck also threw two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
vs. Carroll High
D-S concluded the tournament on Saturday with a 10-5 victory over Carroll High to take home fifth place.
The triumph for D-S avenged a 16-4 loss to the Tigers back on May 25 at Carroll.
D-S got out early with five runs in the top of the first inning and then led 10-3 before Carroll plated two runs in the last of the fifth to end the scoring.
D-S outhit Carroll, 12-7.
Langenfeld went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored for the Monarchs.
Cambri Brodersen was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.
Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-2. Fink finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Bruhn went 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Leinen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Both teams stranded six runners on the bases.
Leinen started in the circle and threw five innings for the win. She gave up five runs on seven hits, struck out four Tiger batters and walked one.
"The girls came back on Saturday and played really well. We hit the ball hard in both games against O-A/BC-IG and Carroll. We also played good defense in both games and we got good pitching from Leinen and Meseck," Dau said.
"The win over Carroll was a good one after we lost to them big in our second game of the season at their place. Like I mentioned, we really played well on Saturday and bounced back in a big way," the Monarch boss remarked.