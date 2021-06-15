Monarch girls finish 2-1 at Battle Creek for fifth-place team finish

D-S outhit Carroll, 12-7.

Langenfeld went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored for the Monarchs.

Cambri Brodersen was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Hannah Slater went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.

Kiana Schulz also was 2-for-2. Fink finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Leinen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Both teams stranded six runners on the bases.

Leinen started in the circle and threw five innings for the win. She gave up five runs on seven hits, struck out four Tiger batters and walked one.

"The girls came back on Saturday and played really well. We hit the ball hard in both games against O-A/BC-IG and Carroll. We also played good defense in both games and we got good pitching from Leinen and Meseck," Dau said.