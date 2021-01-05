Monarch girls handle Falcons defensively in sixth win

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up their sixth victory in seven games on Saturday, as the Monarchs began 2021 with a 46-30 nonconference triumph over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.

Ranked eighth in the state in Class 4A, the D-S girls will return to the court tonight (Tuesday) to face Kuemper Catholic in a nonconference matchup at Carroll.

Leading by only two points at 11-9 after one quarter of play, D-S outscored O-A/BC-IG 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 25-11 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs then led 39-21 going into the final eight minutes of play.

"We struggled shooting the ball early, but they (O-A/BC-IG) played a zone that slowed us down a little. We were patient, though, and we had better success offensively as the game went on," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"We knew we would struggle a little offensively coming out of the break, but I thought our defense was solid, as we limited them to only 13-percent shooting from the floor," he added.