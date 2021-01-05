Monarch girls handle Falcons defensively in sixth win

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up their sixth victory in seven games on Saturday, as the Monarchs began 2021 with a 46-30 nonconference triumph over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.
Ranked eighth in the state in Class 4A, the D-S girls will return to the court tonight (Tuesday) to face Kuemper Catholic in a nonconference matchup at Carroll.
Leading by only two points at 11-9 after one quarter of play, D-S outscored O-A/BC-IG 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 25-11 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs then led 39-21 going into the final eight minutes of play.
"We struggled shooting the ball early, but they (O-A/BC-IG) played a zone that slowed us down a little. We were patient, though, and we had better success offensively as the game went on," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We knew we would struggle a little offensively coming out of the break, but I thought our defense was solid, as we limited them to only 13-percent shooting from the floor," he added.
The Falcons hit just 1-of-12 three-point efforts for eight percent and finished only 6-of-45 overall from the field.
O-A/BC-IG kept it close by hitting 17-of-24 free throws in the game.
D-S, on the other hand, was 2-of-14 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-40 overall from the field for 40 percent.
The Monarchs went to the free throw line 17 times with 12 makes.
Three D-S girls scored in double figures, led by Paige Andersen, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists.
Andersen scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half.
Hannah Neemann contributed 13 points, six boards and three shot blocks. She scored nine of her 13 points in the second half before going to the bench with five fouls.
Ellie Magnuson also had 10 points, three boards and two assists in the win. She netted eight of her 10 points after halftime.
Sophie Sonnichsen tallied three points, five assists and four boards, while Cambri Brodersen finished with two points and three boards before fouling out.
For the game, D-S outrebounded O-A/BC-IG 37-24.
The Monarchs turned the ball over 16 times compared to 11 violations for the Falcons.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls topped O-A/BC-IG, 45-34.
Kiana Schulz and Kira Langenfeld each had eight points for D-S.
Schulz led the team with seven rebounds, while Langenfeld ripped down five boards.
Hannah Slater added seven points and six boards. Whitlee Auen had five points, six steals and three assists.
Kaitlyn Bruhn finished with four points, five boards, three assists and three steals.
Autumn Nemitz and Olivia Meyer each had four points as well. Addison Inman nettedt three points.