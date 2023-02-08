Adel-DeSoto-Minburn put together strong first and fourth quarters, as the Tigers earned a 66-30 nonconference basketball victory over Denison-Schleswig on January 30 at Adel.

The loss dropped Adam Mich’s D-S club to 3-13 overall on the season.

“ADM kind of came out and punched us in the mouth early on. We played better in the second and third quarters, but then we had a bad fourth quarter,” commented Mich.

“That’s been our story all year. We usually play well in the middle two quarters, but just can’t find a way to put four good quarters together,” he added.

ADM led 21-5 after one quarter and went into halftime up 17 at 29-12.

The host Tigers led 42-23 after three quarters and then outscored the Monarchs 24-7 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Three girls went down with injuries for D-S.

Whitlee Auen, who just returned recently after sitting five games with a knee injury, injured the same knee against ADM late in the first quarter and more than likely will miss the remainder of the season, according to Mich.

Addison Inman left the game in the first quarter with an elbow injury, while Claire Leinen went out in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never had three girls go down like that in one game. Unfortunately, Auen’s injury will more than likely end her season,” Mich said.

“It was hard to take with all the injuries, but the other girls stepped up and played well for the most part.”

“Kiana Schulz had a good game. I thought Mayah Slater played well, especially in the second half,” noted Mich, whose team was 4-of-22 from three-point range and just 8-of-38 from the field for 21 percent.

D-S turned the ball over 19 times in the defeat.

Schulz led D-S with 16 points to go with three rebounds.

Slater finished with eight points, seven boards and one steal.

Samantha Chandler had three points, two boards and two steals, while Lauren Bowker wound up with three points for the Monarchs.