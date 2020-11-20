Monarch girls have sights on contending for league crown

"This team has set high expectations. We hope to contend for a conference championship. Ultimately, the goal is to make it back to the state tournament. Some of our seniors played on the last team that made it, so they know what it takes to get there," Mich said.

"The rest of the players were part of the pratice squad that helped the varsity prepare. They got to be a part of the ride that season and now they want to experience it as well," the Monarch boss stated.

According to Mich, the Hawkeye 10 Conference might be the best in the state.

It was hard to argue a year ago, as four league teams advanced to the state tournament in their respective classes.

Lewis Central and Glenwood both qualified in 4A with the Lady Titans finishing as the state runnerup and the Rams as a semifinalist.

Red Oak qualified in 3A and Council Bluffs St. Albert advanced in 1A.

Glenwood won the H-10 last year with a perfect 10-0 record and returns a lot of key personnel for this season.