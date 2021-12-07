Monarch girls hold off Storm Lake for three-point win

"We knew Storm Lake had an athletic team and young talent. It was a hard-fought game the whole way and I was proud of the girls for battling, especially down the stretch," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"Slater had a big game for us and stepped up in the second half. We also got a big three-point shot from Bowker late in the fourth that put us up four and that was huge," he added.

"Our seniors stepped up and made plays down the stretch. They provided the leadership we needed to pull out the win," remarked Mich, whose team was 4-of-12 from three-point range and 15-of-45 overall from the field for 33 percent.

Slater paced D-S with 18 points, including 14 in the second half alone, while grabbing seven rebounds and collecting two steals.

Bowker added nine points and four boards.

Sophie Sonnichsen had seven points, five boards and two assists.

Cambri Brodersen also had seven points, six boards, six assists and three steals.