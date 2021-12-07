Monarch girls hold off Storm Lake for three-point win

The Denison-Schleswig girls picked up their second basketball victory of the young season on Thursday night, as the Monarchs opened the home portion of their schedule with a 49-46 triumph over Storm Lake at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 2-1 overall on the year.
D-S led 23-16 at halftime. Storm Lake outscored the Monarchs 18-12 in the third quarter to pull to within 35-34 going into final eight minutes of play.
Up 41-40, D-S got a big three-point basket from Lauren Bowker with 2:34 remaining to put the Monarchs up four at 44-40.
Kira Langenfeld sank one of two free throws for D-S with 1:16 left to make it 45-40.
Then with 1:04 left, Storm Lake’s Maddy Raveling completed a conventional three-point play to make it 45-43.
With 52 seconds left, Hannah Slater of D-S recorded her own conventional three-point play to put D-S up 48-43.
Raveling responded again with 40 seconds left, as the freshman sank a three-point shot to pull Storm Lake to within 48-46. D-S added one more free throw for the three-point win.
"We knew Storm Lake had an athletic team and young talent. It was a hard-fought game the whole way and I was proud of the girls for battling, especially down the stretch," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"Slater had a big game for us and stepped up in the second half. We also got a big three-point shot from Bowker late in the fourth that put us up four and that was huge," he added.
"Our seniors stepped up and made plays down the stretch. They provided the leadership we needed to pull out the win," remarked Mich, whose team was 4-of-12 from three-point range and 15-of-45 overall from the field for 33 percent.
Slater paced D-S with 18 points, including 14 in the second half alone, while grabbing seven rebounds and collecting two steals.
Bowker added nine points and four boards.
Sophie Sonnichsen had seven points, five boards and two assists.
Cambri Brodersen also had seven points, six boards, six assists and three steals.
Langenfeld finished with five points, six boards and four assists.
Kiana Schulz wound up with three points, eight boards and two assists for the Monarchs, which converted 15-of-27 free throws and turned the ball over 16 times.
Storm Lake, on the other hand, was 7-of-11 at the foul line and committed 15 turnovers.
The Tornadoes sank only 3-of-18 three-point tries and were 18-of-48 overall from the floor for 38 percent.
Score by Quarters
SL.....................10 6 18 12 - 46
D-S...................12 11 12 14 - 49